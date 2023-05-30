Pokemon GO Old Friends, New Beginnings: All Timed Research tasks and rewards

With Season 11 Rising Heroes looming ahead on the horizon for Pokemon GO, European trainers will be able to participate in a special Timed Research questline. According to Serebii, this was made available earlier in 2022 in Turkey before being introduced across various European countries. Rewards for completing the same include Kanto starter candy and mega energies.

As revealed by Serebii, the Timed Research questline Old Friends, New Beginnings was introduced in Pokemon GO in Turkey from July 14 to July 21 last year. The event marked the addition of Turkish as a language in the popular title. The Timed Research then started appearing around Europe, with Serebii mentioning it being available in France, Germany, and the UK in May 2023.

What are the schedule, tasks, and rewards of Old Friends, New Beginnings in Pokemon GO?

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Full details for the research @ Serebii Update: A piece of Timed Research is running in Pokémon GO across Europe today from 10:00 local time. Lasts for 30 daysFull details for the research @ serebii.net/pokemongo/toda… Serebii Update: A piece of Timed Research is running in Pokémon GO across Europe today from 10:00 local time. Lasts for 30 daysFull details for the research @ serebii.net/pokemongo/toda… https://t.co/bvkWiGeTit

According to the Twitter post on Serebii's official handle, the Timed Research in question will last for 30 days starting today. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Old Friends, New Beginnings - Step 1 of 2

Earn 12 Hearts with your buddy - Bulbasaur encounter

Earn 3000 XP - Charmander encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Squirtle encounter

Rewards: 20x Bulbasaur Candy, 20x Charmander Candy, 20x Squirtle Candy

Old Friends, New Beginnings - Step 2 of 2

Claim Reward - 100x Venusaur Mega Energy

Claim Reward - 100x Charizard Mega Energy

Claim Reward - 100x Blastoise Mega Energy

Rewards: Pikachu encounter, 20x Pikachu Candy

As mentioned above, all three Starters of the Kanto region will be available as encounters. Players will also be able to gather candies and mega energies of the same. European trainers looking for these should check their in-game account to see whether the Timed Research is available for them.

Season 11 Hidden Gems begins in Pokemon GO later this week

Season 11 Hidden Gems will commence in Pokemon GO on Thursday, June 1, at 10 am local time and will continue until Friday, September 1, at 10 am local time. Based on the trailers, the season's themes will revolve around the beach, the sea, and treasure hunting.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#HiddenGems With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season. With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season.#HiddenGems https://t.co/g3hPmQh9no

The first event is slated to be the Searching for Gold Research Day on Saturday, June 3, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Players will need to complete Field Research tasks to encounter featured pocket monsters. They will also be able to participate in a ticketed Timed Research questline.

The Water Festival: Beach Week will begin on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 am local time and will come to an end on Monday, June 12, at 8 pm local time. Sandygast and Palossand will debut at the event. Trainers will also be able to come across Shiny Clauncher.

Poll : 0 votes