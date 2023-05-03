Pokemon GO player complains about lack of incentive for playing the game outside

When Pokemon GO made its way into the mobile gaming space in 2016, it aimed to bring fans of the Pocket Monster franchise into the outdoors. However, almost seven years later, some players are debating what the point of playing the game outside even is. Niantic has clearly prioritized fans playing the title outside with others, but some trainers don't see a clear reward system to do so.

Such was the case with Pokemon GO Redditor DerecZoolander, who shared a post asking if the title had gotten boring for any other player. DerecZoolander remarked that the game was wonderful for outdoor play when they were in the military, but the rewards have evaporated over the last few years.

Unsurprisingly, many Pokemon GO players echoed their dissatisfaction with the game in the resulting comments.

Pokemon GO players lament the state of the game when played outside

Despite Niantic's attempts to assure fans that Pokemon GO provides benefits for playing outside, many trainers and ex-users have remarked that doing so in this way is anything but rewarding.

The recent changes to remote raids have also spurned many fans who haven't been able to play outdoors, and trainers have pointed the finger at Niantic for many different reasons. Some users remarked that the developer only prioritizes players who live in large cities or other population-dense locations.

Meanwhile, the lack of different Pocket Monsters spawning in the wild was a huge point of contention. Many fans lamented the fact that interesting Pokemon couldn't be found no matter where they traveled. They also lampooned Niantic for the lack of quality surrounding its events and essentially paywalling the Pocket Monsters that players want to catch.

After seven years of operation, it certainly wouldn't be inconceivable to think that Pokemon GO is losing some steam. The game that once captivated millions in 2016 has clearly leveled out when it comes to the number of active users.

Niantic's recent decisions and changes have turned off even more players. One only needs to look to the #HearUsNiantic campaign to realize that some fans are very much unhappy with the direction of the game and the developer's relative indifference to this fact.

Unfortunately, threads like those posted by DerecZoolander are far from uncommon. While Pokemon GO fans leveling criticism at Niantic surely don't represent the entirety of the player base, it's clear that the company has its own plans for the game and is moving ahead with them.

It remains unclear as to whether the pushback from fans, many of whom have left the game entirely, has influenced Niantic's current course for the mobile title. More than a few trainers on social media have voiced support for boycotting the game, but is it harming the developer and making it second-guess its recent controversial decisions?

Currently, it appears as though Niantic may be committed to tuning out the noise and holding on to its current player base. However, time will tell to see if this changes as 2023 unfolds.

