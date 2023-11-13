Pokemon GO player participates in Mega Garchomp Raid Day during Manchester United match at Old Trafford

While Pokemon GO has seen several ups and downs in recent times, there is no doubt that the game remains quite popular among its ardent fan base. The same was on display recently when a Pokemon GO player jumped in-game to fight Mega Garchomp at the stadium as Manchester United played on. We don't judge the commitment as sometimes you have to fight that one last raid, come what may.

Mega Garchomp Raid Day took place in Pokemon GO on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. It marked the debut of the mega-evolved version of the Mach Pokemon. Furthermore, Shiny Mega Garchomp was also available for lucky players to encounter once they had defeated the creature in Mega Raids.

Pokemon GO player fights Mega Garchomp during Manchester United match

Shared on X (previously Twitter) by Jon Martin Henriksen, the clip shows a Pokemon GO player participating in a Mega Raid fight against Mega Garchomp in-game. As the camera zooms out, it is seen the match is still underway.

Given the time of the post and the Mega Garchomp Raid Day, the clip was likely taken during the recent Premier League fixture where Manchester United edged past Luton Town at Old Trafford on November 11. One commenter on the post quipped in Norwegian (translated by Google):

"Can imagine that there are good Pokemons on OT."

Others quickly chimed in that it was Mega Raid Day, and the player's action was understandable.

Given that Mega Garchomp is a significant attacker to have in-game, interested players are advised not to waste time and quickly nab the pocket monster within the next few days. Our solo defeat Mega Garchomp guide will make sure they have an easier time.

Mega Garchomp's elemental typing, base stats, and move pool are as follows:

Type: Dragon and Ground

Dragon and Ground Base stats: Attack - 339, Defense - 222, Stamina - 239

Attack - 339, Defense - 222, Stamina - 239 Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail, Mud Shot

Dragon Tail, Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Outrage, Sand Tomb, Earth Power (Event-exclusive move, Elite TM needed), Earthquake, Fire Blast

Mega Garchomp will be available till Thursday, November 16, at 10 am local time as spawns in Mega Raids on gyms in-game. It will then be replaced by Mega Kangaskhan and stay there till Thursday, November 30, at 10 am local time.

With only a few weeks remaining in Season of Adventures Abound, we have been receiving a slew of leaks regarding the upcoming season, Community Days, events, and more. While it is exciting to go through these, trainers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Meanwhile, keep a tab on Sportskeeda's Pokemon GO coverage to keep abreast of every update and news regarding Niantic's AR title.