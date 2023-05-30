Pokemon GO player shares "Spot the Flabebe" game, and Reddit loves it

One of Pokemon GO's lesser-known community aspects is the budding augmented reality games that players devise. Since the mobile title often uses an AR camera, some fans have devised fun ways to pass the time with it. Such was the case with GO Redditor Pretalien, who used the AR camera to create a minigame known as "Spot the Flabebe."

In the shared screenshot that Pretalien provided, a field of wildflowers can be seen with a Flabebe hidden among them. The Pokemon GO player then tasks fans with finding the creature in its hiding place

In the comments, Pokemon GO fans had quite a bit of fun with the AR game and hoped that Pretalien would post additional screenshots along the same lines.

Pokemon GO Redditors react to the "Spot the Flabebe" game

In the comments of Pretalien's post, players thoroughly enjoyed the idea of "Spot the Flabebe." They requested that Pretalien post additional screenshots using multiple Flabebe colors since this particular Pokemon can appear in various colorations.

Pretalien also remarked they had multiple AR games within their GO profile. So hopefully, this means more entertaining augmented reality side games will pop up on social media outlets in the future.

Although Pokemon GO markets itself as an augmented reality game, many trainers don't use the AR camera often, particularly when catching Pocket Monsters. Sure, the AR provides the opportunity to take some fun screenshots sometimes, but the feature may not be utilized as often as Niantic had intended.

However, small games like Spot the Flabebe may encourage trainers to use the AR features more often and even develop fun minigames. Spot the Flabebe is likely only the beginning, and GO fans can be quite creative with how they use the game's functions.

One comment by the Pokemon GO player Takisara hailed the post as a wholesome piece of content in an otherwise fairly negative deluge on the game's subreddit. In a space where many players are simply showing off their high IV/shiny Pokemon or are leveling criticisms and complaints at Niantic and the state of the game, Takisara hailed Spot the Flabebe as refreshing.

Whatever the case, it's always nice to see some creativity used with the mobile title's gameplay functions. Hopefully, Pretalien's post will inspire other fans to create their own entertaining AR side games while engaged in the app, as it has proven to be a fun alternative to the endless cycle of catching Pokemon.

