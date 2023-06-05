Pokemon GO players share everyday struggles of the game

It is no secret that Pokemon GO is arguably in the worst state of its lifespan. Following Niantic's spree of anti-consumer practices and players subsequently leaving, proceedings only seem to be going downhill for the mobile title's dedicated community. Multiple players have been vocal about their opinions on Niantic's actions and have taken to online forums to vent their frustration.

This ultimately leads to most permanently leaving the game. However, considering how many players on the subreddit keep lamenting about the same three foibles, it may be worth analyzing these details.

Looking closely into these points may give hints about the game's greater problems. So what are players saying on the popular subreddit?

Reddit reacts to stagnant complaints from Pokemon GO community

Showcased recently on the Pokemon GO subreddit, user Raspberryweiner posted their complaints about the mobile game as a meme. Rather than concurring with this take, many have taken a lukewarm stance and written it off as another post complaining about the title.

Considering these constant posts, one would assume that this user would simply uninstall the game. While a few points in this post are somewhat valid, others are changes that have been in Pokemon GO for a long time now, meaning the user could've left a while ago.

The original poster claims that their experience with Pokemon GO has been dampened by its bugs. Though an example is not given, playing the mobile game for even a short time yields some questionable results when paying attention to some of its details, graphics, audio, and on several occasions, even the servers.

Niantic's popular mobile entry has its fair share of graphical issues, and the audio is subject to over-compression, which makes it sound significantly worse than other mainstream releases. Despite glitches being a consistent complaint in the community, many still choose to play the game.

The poorly planned events described by the original poster are somewhat true. Since the change to remote raiding, Niantic has incentivized more in-person events. This overloads the servers since so many people are trying to log in at the same place simultaneously, causing innumerable issues. This is exactly what happened with the recent GO fest in Las Vegas.

Overall, the constant berating of Pokemon GO on its subreddit is starting to run its course, with a major portion of its playerbase just uninstalling it. If players do not enjoy the mobile game and wish for improvements, Niantic will have to inevitably acknowledge them.

