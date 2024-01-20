Pokemon GO Raging Battles: Annihilape debut, event bonuses, & more

Pokemon GO Raging Battles introduces Annihilape, the Gen IX Rage Monkey Pokemon, into the popular mobile title. The occasion also provides a couple of event bonuses for trainers to enjoy. Other than that, there are plenty of Fighting-type Pocket Monsters available as wild encounters, raid bosses, and Field Research task encounters during the Raging Battles event.

Annihilape is a dual-type Pocket Monster, boasting a Fighting and Ghost-type combination. For it to evolve in the mainstream title, trainers have to evolve Primeapea after the Pokemon has used Rage Fist 20 times. It is the final form of Mankey.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Raging Battles in Pokemon GO below.

Pokemon GO Raging Battles date & time

Raging Battles takes place from Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Raging Battles Annihilape debut

Expand Tweet

Annihilape debuts in Pokemon GO with Raging Battles as the next evolution to Primeape that was introduced in Generation IX Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. Our how to evolve Mankey into Annihilape guide provides trainers with an overview of how to get their hands on the Rage Monkey Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Raging Battles event bonus

Raging Battles event bonuses are as follows:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokeStops and in balloons.

Throh and Sawk will both appear in the wild during the event, regardless of your location.

Pokemon GO Raging Battles wild encounters

The Raging Battles wild encounters with an increased spawn rate are as follows:

Mankey [shiny encounter available]

Machop [shiny encounter available]

Lickitung [shiny encounter available]

Gligar [shiny encounter available]

Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Throh [shiny encounter available]

Sawk [shiny encounter available]

Scraggy [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Raging Battles raid bosses

The Raging Battles raid bosses are as follows:

One-Star Raids

Snubbull [shiny encounter available]

Houndour [shiny encounter available]

Pancham [shiny encounter available]

Mareanie

Three-Star Raids

Primeape [shiny encounter available]

Gyarados [shiny encounter available]

Zweilous

Pokemon GO Raging Battles Field Research, Timed Research, & Collection Challenge

Expand Tweet

Raging Battles Field Research tasks will provide trainers with in-game resources and Mankey encounters. Raging Battles Timed Research questline is available for $2 from the in-game shop and rewards Rare Candy, Rocket Radar, Stardust, and Premium Battle Passes.

Raging Battles Collection Challenge provides two sets for trainers to complete.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Shiny Odds for Spotlighted Pokemon || January 2024 infographic || Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters