Pokemon GO Raging Battles Timed Research questlines allow trainers to complete several exciting tasks with in-game resources up for grabs. Rewards include Premium Battle Passes, Rare Candy, a Rocket Radar, Stardust, and more.

We have gathered everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Raging Battles Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO Raging Battles Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Raging Battles Timed Research is available for US$2.00 (or its equivalent in the trainer's local currency) from the in-game shop. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Raging Battles Timed Research: Step 1 of 1

Win 3 raids - 3x Rare Candy

Defeat 4 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Rocket Radar

Power up Pokemon 25 times - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Passes, 5000x Stardust

Raging Battles Timed Research tasks need to be completed and rewards redeemed by Wednesday, January 24, at 8 pm local time.

During the ongoing event, trainers can participate in the Raging Battles Collection Challenge to earn more rewards and resources, including Charged TMs and Fast TMs. Raging Battles runs from Friday, January 19, at 10 am local time to Wednesday, January 24.

With Raging Battles, Annihilape finally arrives in the mix in Pokemon GO. It is a new evolution form for the Mankey line. Evolving Primeape into Annihilape isn't a straightforward affair. Instead, they will have to keep Primeape as their buddy Pokemon and defeat 30 Ghost-type Pokemon to meet Annihilape's requirements.

While you are here to check out the Pokemon GO Raging Battle Timed Research, check out our other in-game guides:

