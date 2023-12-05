Pokemon GO Shiny Feebas and Shiny Milotic guide

Pokemon GO's creatures from the Hoenn region remain resoundingly popular, partially due to their appealing shiny color variations. Such is the case with the Water-type species Feebas and its evolution Milotic, which made their shiny debut in January 2019 as part of Feebas' Special Research release. Since then, plenty of trainers in Niantic's mobile title have sought out these rare variants.

But how can Pokemon GO players catch Shiny Feebas and Milotic as it stands, years after their special forms were first introduced? The simple answer is to focus on finding a Shiny Feebas and then evolve it into Milotic, as the latter can only be obtained via evolution so far. Given this information, it doesn't hurt to examine how to obtain both shiny creatures in the present day.

How to get Shiny Feebas and Milotic in Pokemon GO

As previously noted, the first step in acquiring both Shiny Feebas and Milotic is to find the latter. The good news is that this can be accomplished in a few different ways, but players will have to be diligent and encounter multiple Feebas to trigger a shiny appearance.

Pokemon GO fans can find Feebas (and its shiny) through the following activities as of the Season of Timeless Travels:

Wild Encounters

Field Research Tasks

1-Star Raids

Once Pokemon GO players have their Shiny Feebas, they can evolve it to obtain the Shiny Milotic they're searching for.

Wild Encounters

Though it has plenty of competition alongside its fellow creatures, Feebas can spawn in the wild in Pokemon GO as of December 2017. Though there isn't any guaranteed method of finding a Feebas directly, players are encouraged to use Incense and Lure Modules to increase Pokemon spawns around their character or a Pokestop respectively.

Although the in-game biome system has been tamped down in recent years, it's still possible to find several Water-type mons - Feebas included - near watery areas such as lakes, beaches, rivers, and streams. As stated before, this won't guarantee its appearance (or that of its shiny variant), but the tactic could be helpful.

All in all, Feebas has a 1/64 chance to appear in the wild in its shiny form, so Pokemon GO players will want to tap on every wild Feebas they find to see if they get lucky and spot the purple-hued shiny.

Field Research Tasks

Since the Season of Hidden Gems, Feebas has been offered as a reward for Pokemon GO players who complete a specific Field Research task. To be more specific, trainers will want to be on the lookout for the task "Hatch 2 Eggs," as completion of this task can potentially reward them with a Feebas encounter that has a 1/64 chance of a shiny appearing.

It should be noted that Alolan/Galarian Meowth, Sneasel, and Mawile can also appear as a reward. In that light, players may have to obtain the task from a Pokestop and complete it multiple times to give themselves good chances of finding a shiny Feebas.

1-Star Raids

Although Feebas isn't currently a 1-star raid boss in the current raid rotation, the Season of Timeless Travels is a long one. The critter may return as a 1-star raid boss in the future, even if it isn't at the outset of the season. December 2023 is a jam-packed month for Timeless Travels events, but much more content lies on the horizon.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokemon GO

Feebas isn't a typical creature in Pokemon GO, and this is partially due to it requiring extra steps to be taken to evolve into Milotic. Fortunately, the process isn't complex, but may be a bit difficult depending on how much players move throughout their day.

Trainers can evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokemon GO by following these steps:

Begin by setting Feebas as your Buddy Pokemon. Collect 100 Feebas candies however you see fit. You're bound to collect a few while walking with Feebas as your buddy, but catching Feebas elsewhere and using Pinap Berries will expedite the process. Keep Feebas as your buddy until you've successfully traversed 20 kilometers with it. You can now open its Pokemon page and tap the Evolve button. Feebas requires 100 candies in addition to 20km walked as a buddy to evolve into Milotic. If Feebas is shiny, it will become a Shiny Milotic after evolution.

Obtain Shiny Feebas and Milotic during Feebas' December 2023 Spotlight Hour

Feebas has an upcoming Spotlight Hour that should help trainers snag a shiny (Image via LeekDuck)

Pokemon GO players determined to obtain Shiny Feebas and Milotic have a fantastic opportunity to do so on December 5, 2023. From 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm local time, the Feebas' Spotlight Hour event will be active, drastically increasing its spawn rate in the wild. If they stay active during this hour and use Incense/Lure Modules, they have a great chance at snagging a Shiny Feebas.

Even better, Pokemon GO trainers who catch Feebas during this Spotlight Hour will receive double the candy they normally do when catching it. This can be increased to a 4x multiplier if they use Pinap Berries before catching it, drastically reducing the effort needed to collect 100 candies to evolve Feebas into Milotic.