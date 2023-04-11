Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour April 11: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO's latest Spotlight Hour is quickly approaching. On April 11, 2023, Shellder will be in the spotlight as the latest featured Pocket Monster.

The event will take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, and Shellder will spawn overwhelmingly often during that time. Additionally, trainers will receive double candy for each Pokemon they transfer to Professor Willow, and this includes Pocket Monsters that aren't Shellder. Lucky players will also have a chance to find a shiny Shellder as they hunt in the wild.

Despite receiving a Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, are Shellder and Cloyster worth using in battles?

Analyzing Shellder and Cloyster's battle utility in Pokemon GO

Since Pokemon GO players will be catching plenty of Shellder during the upcoming Spotlight Hour, it's only natural to wonder if this Water-type creature or its evolution, Cloyster, are worth investing in for battles.

The answer is somewhat split. Shellder doesn't have much capability to speak of, but Cloyster can perform well, particularly in some facets of the GO Battle League.

Thanks to its durability and partial Ice typing, Cloyster has seen a decent amount of play within the Ultra League specifically. Its best upside is its maximum defense stat of 256, making it approximately a Top 30 Pokemon in PvP (when it comes to that stat in particular). Cloyster also sports decent attack with a maximum of 186, though it won't outclass many of the Ultra League's offense-oriented Pokemon.

Be that as it may, durability and bulkiness are favored in Pokemon GO PvP, and Cloyster has plenty of it. It won't dominate compared to some other creatures on offense, but it can win many battles of attrition.

Even better, Cloyster has access to some great moves in Pokemon GO battles. Specifically, attacks like Ice Shard, Icy Wind, and Hydro Pump give it the ability to easily take out weaker opponents while giving Ground, Rock, Fire, Dragon, Flying, and Grass-type enemies a tough time.

Cloyster's Water/Ice-type arsenal may not be optimal for PvE fights like raids since its stats don't favor offense. However, they should make for an excellent complement for it in PvP.

Thanks to the upcoming Spotlight Hour, trainers should be able to evolve more than a few Shellder into Cloyster if they play actively in the entire hour-long event. Additionally, finding a Shellder with great IV stats should be much easier during this time, so evolving an optimal Cloyster will be much more likely in the short time that the Spotlight Hour is active. This is particularly true if players are transferring Shellder in high volume while the event's double candy bonus is active.

With the latest Spotlight Hour quickly approaching, trainers may want to stock up on Pokeballs. Adding a few incense and lure modules to a player's inventory may also be worth it, depending on how badly a trainer wants to catch Shellder and evolve Cloyster.

Obviously, this Spotlight Hour event won't be for everyone, but players who do wish to take advantage of it will want to come prepared.

