Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour June 27: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO fans eagerly look forward every week to the Spotlight Hour event. It is a weekly celebration of a specific pocket monster that is announced beforehand. The featured Pokemon appears more frequently in the wild for the stipulated duration. This week’s iteration will see Doduo enjoy an increased spawn rate during the Spotlight Hour.

With the month of June coming to an imminent end, the upcoming Spotlight Hour will be the last one. Niantic has already revealed what players will get to experience when July 2023 comes calling. This includes the hotly anticipated Mega Tyranitar debut.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO

This week’s Spotlight Hour event will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. As mentioned above, Doduo will be focused during the event, with trainers getting to encounter the Twin Bird Pokemon frequently.

Introduced back in Generation I, Doduo is a dual-type pocket monster sporting a combination of Normal and Flying. It is a bipedal bird with two heads. In the mainline series, it evolves into Dodrio when players level it to 31.

In Pokemon GO, trainers can evolve it with the help of 50 candies into Dodrio. The latter has three heads instead. Given that the Spotlight Hour will feature an increased spawn rate, players can quickly stock up on the necessary candy amount. The Triple Bird Pokemon shines with a moveset of Stel Wing and Brave Bird.

During the upcoming Spotlight Hour, players will be able to enjoy 2x Evolution XP. This will perfectly tie into those who want to evolve their Doduos during the event. Trainers should make sure they evolve the catch with the best stats and IVs to ensure they get a formidable Dodrio.

June 2023's final Spotlight Hour will spawn the shiny variant of the featured Pokemon. Lucky trainers may get to come across Shiny Doduo, which they can then evolve into Shiny Dodrio. The shiny variant of the former provides it with a distinct green color.

In preparation for the event, Pokemon GO trainers should ensure that they have enough space and Poke Balls, lest they run out of either. They should also focus on using in-game items like Incense (temporarily increases wild spawn rate), Lucky Eggs (temporarily increases XP earned), and Star Pieces (temporarily increases Stardust earned).

