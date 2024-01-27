Pokemon GO Taken Treasures: Date & time, Varoom debut, Sahdow Kyogre, and more

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures is now online in-game, with trainers getting to encounter several Steel-type pocket monsters. Varoom and Revavroom make their in-game debut at this event. The occasion also marks the return of the Team GO Rocket Takeover, with Giovanni unleashing Shadow Kyogre into the mix.

We have gathered all the available information for Taken Treasures below for trainers to check out.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures date & time

Taken Treasures takes place from Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 12:00 am local time to Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Varoom & Revavroom debuts

Varoom makes its debut in Pokemon GO with Taken Treasures. Its evolved form Revavroom will also be available. The Single-Cyl Pokemon will be available as a 12 km egg hatch during the event, and Trainers can get it to evolve into Revavroom with the help of 50 Varoom Candy.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures event bonuses

The Taken Treasures event bonuses are as follows:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures raids

The Taken Treasures raid bosses are as follows:

One-Star Raids

Alolan Rattata [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Meowth [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Zigzagoon [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Weezing

Galarian Weezing [shiny encounter available]

Tyranitar [shiny encounter available]

Bombirdier [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Shadow Raids, debuts, & Shadow Kyogre

The following Shadow Raids are active during Taken Treasures:

One-Star Shadow Raids

Shadow Alolan Sandshrew

Shadow Murkrow [shiny encounter available]

Shadow Pineco [shiny encounter available]

Shadow Croagunk

Three-Star Shadow Raids

Shadow Scyther [shiny encounter available]

Shadow Skarmory

Shadow Golett

The following Pokemon will appear in their shadow variant with Taken Treasures:

Shadow Corphish

Shadow Snorunt

Shadow Chimchar

Shadow Piplup

Shadow Croagunk

Shadow Dwebble

Shadow Ferroseed

Shadow Ho-Oh 5-Star Shadow Raid debut takes place at Taken Treasures. On the other hand, Shadow Kyogre arrives as part of Giovanni's arsenal, with trainers needing to complete the Timeless Travels Special Research to encounter the GO Rocket Boss.

Pokemon GO Taken Treasures Field Research task encounters & Timed Research

The following pocket monsters are available from Taken Treasures Field Research tasks:

Ekans [shiny encounter available]

Zubat [shiny encounter available]

Koffing [shiny encounter available]

Paldean Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Hisuian Qwilfish

Poochyena [shiny encounter available]

Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Croagunk [shiny encounter available]

Scraggy [shiny encounter available]

Mareanie

Bruxish

Nymble

Taken Treasures Timed Research reward (Image via Niantic)

Trainers can purchase a US$5.00 ticket from the in-game shop to get their hands on the Taken Treasures Timed Research. Rewards include various in-game resources and an avatar pose.

