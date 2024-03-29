Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup best team choices for Season 18

Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup returns to the game on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm PT. It will stick around for one week, ending at the same time on April 5, 2024. This special Ultra League format allows all critters up to 2,500 CP as long as they are not Legendary, Mythical, or Ultra Beasts. Some notable exclusions from the Ultra League meta are Cresselia, Guzzlord, Giratina, Registeel, and the Swords of Justice.

The open Great League will also be in play alongside the Pokemon GO Ultra Premier. This article suggests some of the best leads, switches, and closers to help you find success in the format.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup

1) Pidgeot or Shadow Pidgeot

Average stats

Attack : 152

: 152 Defense : 142

: 142 Stamina: 176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15

Candy XL is strongly recommended

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Feather Dance (Aerial Ace if you are using the Shadow version) and Brave Bird

2) Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath

Average stats

Attack : 149.3

: 149.3 Defense : 157

: 157 Stamina: 177

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/14

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter*

Counter* Charged Attacks: Scald and Icy Wind

3) Feraligatr or Shadow Feraligatr

Average stats

Attack : 159.7

: 159.7 Defense : 150.6

: 150.6 Stamina: 162

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

Honorable mentions

Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw

Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw Shadow Gallade: Psycho Cut + Close Combat and Leaf Blade

Psycho Cut + Close Combat and Leaf Blade Goodra: Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Power Whip

Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Power Whip Dragalge: Dragon Tail + Aqua Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail + Aqua Tail and Outrage Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup

1) Feraligatr or Shadow Feraligatr

Average stats

Attack : 159.7

: 159.7 Defense : 150.6

: 150.6 Stamina: 162

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

2) Goodra

Average stats

Attack : 154.6

: 154.6 Defense : 173.6

: 173.6 Stamina: 150

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/12

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Power Whip

3) Shadow Walrein

Average stats

Attack : 146.4*1.2

: 146.4*1.2 Defense : 147.9*0.8

: 147.9*0.8 Stamina: 197

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow*

Powder Snow* Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear* and Earthquake

Honorable mentions

Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw

Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath: Counter* + Scald and Icy Wind

Counter* + Scald and Icy Wind Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Crunch

Mud Shot + Body Slam and Crunch Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail

Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail Shadow Galvantula: Volt Switch + Discharge and Lunge

Best closers for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup

1) Skarmory or Shadow Skarmory

Average stats

Attack : 136.9

: 136.9 Defense : 202.5

: 202.5 Stamina: 149

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15

Candy XL is strongly recommended

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Brave Bird

2) Shadow Venusaur

Average stats

Attack : 158.4

: 158.4 Defense : 155.3

: 155.3 Stamina: 160

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant* and Sludge Bomb

3) Pidgeot or Shadow Pidgeot

Average stats

Attack : 152

: 152 Defense : 142

: 142 Stamina: 176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15

Candy XL is strongly recommended

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Attacks: Feather Dance (Aerial Ace if you are using the Shadow version) and Brave Bird

Honorable mentions

Turtonator: Incinerate + Dragon Pulse and Overheat

Incinerate + Dragon Pulse and Overheat Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge Shadow Feraligatr: Shadow Claw + Hydro Cannon* and Ice Beam

Shadow Claw + Hydro Cannon* and Ice Beam Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack + Fly and Close Combat

Wing Attack + Fly and Close Combat Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

