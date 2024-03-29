Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup best team choices for Season 18

Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup returns to the game on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm PT. It will stick around for one week, ending at the same time on April 5, 2024. This special Ultra League format allows all critters up to 2,500 CP as long as they are not Legendary, Mythical, or Ultra Beasts. Some notable exclusions from the Ultra League meta are Cresselia, Guzzlord, Giratina, Registeel, and the Swords of Justice.
The open Great League will also be in play alongside the Pokemon GO Ultra Premier. This article suggests some of the best leads, switches, and closers to help you find success in the format.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup
1) Pidgeot or Shadow Pidgeot
Average stats
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 142
- Stamina: 176
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 15/15/15
- Candy XL is strongly recommended
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Feather Dance (Aerial Ace if you are using the Shadow version) and Brave Bird
2) Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath
Average stats
- Attack: 149.3
- Defense: 157
- Stamina: 177
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/14
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter*
- Charged Attacks: Scald and Icy Wind
3) Feraligatr or Shadow Feraligatr
Average stats
- Attack: 159.7
- Defense: 150.6
- Stamina: 162
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw
- Shadow Gallade: Psycho Cut + Close Combat and Leaf Blade
- Goodra: Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Power Whip
- Dragalge: Dragon Tail + Aqua Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup
1) Feraligatr or Shadow Feraligatr
Average stats
- Attack: 159.7
- Defense: 150.6
- Stamina: 162
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam
2) Goodra
Average stats
- Attack: 154.6
- Defense: 173.6
- Stamina: 150
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/12
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Power Whip
3) Shadow Walrein
Average stats
- Attack: 146.4*1.2
- Defense: 147.9*0.8
- Stamina: 197
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow*
- Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear* and Earthquake
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw
- Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath: Counter* + Scald and Icy Wind
- Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Crunch
- Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail
- Shadow Galvantula: Volt Switch + Discharge and Lunge
Best closers for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup
1) Skarmory or Shadow Skarmory
Average stats
- Attack: 136.9
- Defense: 202.5
- Stamina: 149
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 15/15/15
- Candy XL is strongly recommended
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Steel Wing
- Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Brave Bird
2) Shadow Venusaur
Average stats
- Attack: 158.4
- Defense: 155.3
- Stamina: 160
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 15/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Vine Whip
- Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant* and Sludge Bomb
3) Pidgeot or Shadow Pidgeot
Average stats
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 142
- Stamina: 176
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 15/15/15
- Candy XL is strongly recommended
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Wing Attack
- Charged Attacks: Feather Dance (Aerial Ace if you are using the Shadow version) and Brave Bird
Honorable mentions
- Turtonator: Incinerate + Dragon Pulse and Overheat
- Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge
- Shadow Feraligatr: Shadow Claw + Hydro Cannon* and Ice Beam
- Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack + Fly and Close Combat
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot
