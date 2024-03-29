  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup best team choices for Season 18

Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup best team choices for Season 18

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 29, 2024 09:58 GMT
Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup
Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup best team picks (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup returns to the game on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm PT. It will stick around for one week, ending at the same time on April 5, 2024. This special Ultra League format allows all critters up to 2,500 CP as long as they are not Legendary, Mythical, or Ultra Beasts. Some notable exclusions from the Ultra League meta are Cresselia, Guzzlord, Giratina, Registeel, and the Swords of Justice.

The open Great League will also be in play alongside the Pokemon GO Ultra Premier. This article suggests some of the best leads, switches, and closers to help you find success in the format.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup

Best leads for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup (Image via TPC)
Best leads for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Pidgeot or Shadow Pidgeot

Average stats

  • Attack: 152
  • Defense: 142
  • Stamina: 176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 15/15/15
  • Candy XL is strongly recommended

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Feather Dance (Aerial Ace if you are using the Shadow version) and Brave Bird

2) Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath

Average stats

  • Attack: 149.3
  • Defense: 157
  • Stamina: 177

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/14
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter*
  • Charged Attacks: Scald and Icy Wind

3) Feraligatr or Shadow Feraligatr

Average stats

  • Attack: 159.7
  • Defense: 150.6
  • Stamina: 162

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw
  • Shadow Gallade: Psycho Cut + Close Combat and Leaf Blade
  • Goodra: Dragon Breath + Aqua Tail and Power Whip
  • Dragalge: Dragon Tail + Aqua Tail and Outrage
  • Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup (Image via TPC)
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Feraligatr or Shadow Feraligatr

Average stats

  • Attack: 159.7
  • Defense: 150.6
  • Stamina: 162

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

2) Goodra

Average stats

  • Attack: 154.6
  • Defense: 173.6
  • Stamina: 150

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/12
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Power Whip

3) Shadow Walrein

Average stats

  • Attack: 146.4*1.2
  • Defense: 147.9*0.8
  • Stamina: 197

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow*
  • Charged Attacks: Icicle Spear* and Earthquake

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow Charizard: Wing Attack* + Blast Burn and Dragon Claw
  • Poliwrath or Shadow Poliwrath: Counter* + Scald and Icy Wind
  • Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Crunch
  • Shadow Drapion: Poison Sting + Crunch and Aqua Tail
  • Shadow Galvantula: Volt Switch + Discharge and Lunge

Best closers for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup

Best closers for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup (Image via TPC)
Best closers for Pokemon GO Ultra Premier Cup (Image via TPC)

1) Skarmory or Shadow Skarmory

Average stats

  • Attack: 136.9
  • Defense: 202.5
  • Stamina: 149

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 15/15/15
  • Candy XL is strongly recommended

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Steel Wing
  • Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Brave Bird

2) Shadow Venusaur

Average stats

  • Attack: 158.4
  • Defense: 155.3
  • Stamina: 160

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 15/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Vine Whip
  • Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant* and Sludge Bomb

3) Pidgeot or Shadow Pidgeot

Average stats

  • Attack: 152
  • Defense: 142
  • Stamina: 176

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 15/15/15
  • Candy XL is strongly recommended

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Wing Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Feather Dance (Aerial Ace if you are using the Shadow version) and Brave Bird

Honorable mentions

  • Turtonator: Incinerate + Dragon Pulse and Overheat
  • Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock + Ice Punch and Wild Charge
  • Shadow Feraligatr: Shadow Claw + Hydro Cannon* and Ice Beam
  • Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack + Fly and Close Combat
  • Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch + Wild Charge and Mirror Shot

To learn more about the game, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Best Great League teams || Best Ultra League teams || Best Master League teams