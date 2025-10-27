Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete The Infinite Z-A Royale

The Infinite Z-A Royale in Pokemon Legends Z-A is Mission 40 and puts your Mega Evolution skills to the test. The goal is to prove you’re the best by climbing through the Royale ladder. While it’s not a particularly difficult mission, it’s a long one, especially if you’re trying to collect all available rewards.

Below is a walkthrough for how to complete The Infinite Z-A Royale mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

The Infinite Z-A Royale in Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough

Mission 40 starts once you’ve earned 50,000 points, which you’ll need to trade in for a Challenger’s Token. Once you have it, make your way to Quasartico Inc. either by traveling on foot or using a fast travel spot marked on your map. Inside, talk to the staff to sign up for your first Infinite Z-A Royale battle.

Secure the wins in The Infinite Z-A Royale (Image via TPC || YouTube@/The Odd Pirate)

Your first opponent will always be Zach, who uses Pokemon around level 9 to 10. He’s mostly there to get you used to the format, so don’t expect much resistance. Once you beat him, you’ll earn a King’s Rock as a held item reward. After that, your next opponents will be randomized, giving each run a slightly different feel.

Returning to Hotel Z

Once your initial Royale matches are done, head back to Hotel Z. You’ll meet Lida, who will unlock two new missions that must be completed before you can continue the main storyline. These are:

Mission 40 (The One That Gives): Mable will task you with gathering Pokemon data to help locate Xerneas, the Fairy-type Legendary. You’ll have to complete three research tasks before the mission is marked complete.

Mable will task you with gathering Pokemon data to help locate Xerneas, the Fairy-type Legendary. You’ll have to complete three research tasks before the mission is marked complete. Mission 41 (The One That Takes): This mission focuses on capturing Yveltal, the Destruction Pokemon. It’s one of the Kalos region’s central legendaries, and defeating it requires careful planning since it can drain the life force of other Pokémon.

Both of these must be finished before you can move on to the second part of The Infinite Z-A Royale.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Banette main mission

Second phase of The Infinite Z-A Royale

Beat the odds and complete the mission (Image via TPC || YouTube@/The Odd Pirate)

After wrapping up Mable’s requests and securing both Legendary Pokémon, return to Quasartico Inc. to continue climbing the Royale ladder. This section is all about endurance, so you’ll need to win 15 matches total to finish this part of the mission.

Matches 1–14: Randomized opponents. You’ll be facing various teams, so bring a balanced lineup that can adapt to different typings.

Randomized opponents. You’ll be facing various teams, so bring a balanced lineup that can adapt to different typings. Match 15: Your rival. Their team always includes one of several possible Pokemon (Meowstic, Meganium, Feraligatr, Emboar, Goodra, or Manectric) plus a Mega Eternal Flower Floette as their ace.

Make sure your team has coverage against Psychic, Fairy, and Grass-type moves, as your rival’s strategy usually revolves around them. Once you defeat them, you’ll earn 15 Exp. Candy and a Master Ball as your final rewards.

Read also: Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission

Wrapping up the mission

After finishing your last match, head back to Quasartico Inc. one final time. A cutscene will play, and once the scene ends, you’ll receive the Eternal Flower Floette and its matching Floettite Mega Stone.

That marks the end of The Infinite Z-A Royale mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

