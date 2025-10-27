Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete The One That Gives

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, The One That Gives marks one of the more story-heavy missions, tying directly into the search for the Legendary Xerneas. The quest unlocks right after finishing one round of the Infinite Z-A Royale. Once you’ve completed that battle, you’ll be prompted to return to Hotel Z, where Lysandre will brief you about Legendary Pokemon.

Here is how to complete The One That Gives in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

The One That Gives in Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough

Mission 40, The One That Gives, begins at the Pokemon Research Lab. After the Royale, make your way inside the lab and take the elevator up to Mable’s office. A short cutscene will play where Mable explains your next objective: gathering Pokemon data to locate Xerneas.

Travel to the marked location for The One That Gives in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC || YouTube@/ZaFrostPet)

She needs your help compiling data from Alpha Pokemon across several Wild Zones before pinpointing the Fairy-type’s whereabouts.

There are three Alpha Pokemon you’ll need to find and defeat before you can move forward. Each is located in a separate Wild Zone, and all three battles are required to complete Mable’s research task.

Alpha Pokemon targets for The One That Gives

Alpha Steelix in Wild Zone 3: Start by heading to Wild Zone 3. You can get there quickly using fast travel or by traversing the area on foot. As soon as you arrive, you’ll spot the massive Alpha Steelix waiting.

Start by heading to Wild Zone 3. You can get there quickly using fast travel or by traversing the area on foot. As soon as you arrive, you’ll spot the massive Alpha Steelix waiting. Alpha Gallade in Wild Zone 5: Next, make your way to Wild Zone 5. This one requires a bit of exploration, so don’t rush through. The Alpha Gallade tends to stay near a small patch of grass west of the area.

Next, make your way to Wild Zone 5. This one requires a bit of exploration, so don’t rush through. The Alpha Gallade tends to stay near a small patch of grass west of the area. Alpha Pangoro in Wild Zone 9: The last stop is Wild Zone 9. Once there, look for a ladder leading to an elevated section then climb up, and you’ll find the Alpha Pangoro waiting.

You can also check our separate guide on defeating Alpha Pokemon for an easy victory. Once all three Alpha Pokémon have been defeated, return to Mable at the Research Lab. After reviewing your data, she’ll confirm that the Legendary Fairy-type, Xerneas, is located in Wild Zone 11.

Finding Xerneas

Wild Zone 11 whereabouts (Image via TPC || YouTube@/ZaFrostPet)

You can reach the area through the northern entrance, and thankfully, there’s a clear waypoint marker to guide you. Follow it carefully until you spot Xerneas standing in the open, radiating light.

This encounter isn’t overly complex, but Xerneas won’t go down easily. Make sure to save before the fight so you can retry if it escapes. Once you manage to catch the Legendary, the mission concludes, and The One That Gives officially wraps up.

