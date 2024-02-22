Pokemon player "actually worried" about potential Pokemon Presents announcement

The Pokemon Presents presentation is approaching its February 27, 2024 unveiling, but not all fans of the Pocket Monsters franchise are excited. Given the recent rumors surrounding a potential remake of the Generation V Black and White games, some players are worried that the remakes won't measure up, and this was exemplified in a recent Reddit post by u/BertStripper19 who said:

"I'm actually worried."

On BertStripper19's Reddit post, they shared a meme from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with the Unova region map and Pokemon Presents' logo superimposed near each other, with the former telling the latter to stay away. Commenters chimed in with their own thoughts about whether a potential Pokemon Black/White remake will meet the fandom's expectations.

Fans express doubts and hope over potential Unova remake announcements at Pokemon Presents 2024

It's no secret that Pokemon Black and White and their sequels remain among the most beloved in the franchise, and any form of remake would naturally come with high expectations. Moreover, the notion that a remake is incoming at Pokemon Presents is bolstered by the release of the Generation IV remakes Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in 2021, making Generation V the next logical step.

Be that as it may, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl earned their fair share of criticism. From the chibi art style and lack of innovation to it being developed by ILCA instead of Game Freak, the community shared a mixed reception. With Pokemon Presents approaching, many players are concerned that Unova's remakes might be just as middling.

Here are some user comments on Reddit:

Because of the lukewarm reception to Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and the very rough performance of Pokemon Scarlet/Violet in recent years, many players believe that Game Freak is simply doing the bare minimum with regard to development, but since the Pokemon brand is massive, games continue to sell. Some fans would rather not risk a Unova remake based on that view.

In many ways, some players considered Black and White and their sequels to be the peak of the Pokemon series before a steady decline in the 3DS and Nintendo Switch era. Since this is the case, the announcement of a remake at Pokemon Presents that doesn't meet fans' lofty expectations would likely cause plenty of pain among longtime players who expected more.

Of course, there's no guarantee that there will be a remake announcement during Pokemon Presents, as The Pokemon Company may take another route entirely when it comes to their new games. However, given the recent up-and-down track record of Pokemon titles and fans' reverence for some of the series' best, it's only understandable for them to prepare for the worst.

With fans' expectations for Pokemon Presents wide-ranging and Game Freak unable to make everyone happy, most players are clear about not wanting a repeat of the safe approach that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl took. Players still want improvements where possible while keeping the heart of Generation IV intact.

An example of a great way to remake Pokemon was the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire titles, remakes of Generation III that made several gameplay improvements, introduced Primal Reversion, brought back Mega Evolution from Generation VI, and introduced additional story elements while retaining the core values of Generation III.

With only a few days left until Pokemon Presents, time will determine if fans are encouraged or let down. If The Pokemon Company does announce a Black and White remake and doesn't come out swinging, they may continue lamenting the state of the Pocket Monsters franchise for years to come.

