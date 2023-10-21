Pokemon Sleep Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research: Schedule, event bonuses, and more 

Pokemon Sleep Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research will mark the celebration of the festive season in the unique mobile game. The developer recently announced the schedule, how to progress, event bonuses, and other important notes so that players can prepare accordingly beforehand.

Unlike other available Pokemon games, Pokemon Sleep took a different approach to the global franchise. Its gameplay revolves around the simple mechanic of its user sleeping, after which it grades your sleep and spawns pocket monsters you can interact with.

While this may sound relatively straightforward, the game does have quite a few layers to its gameplay that are surprisingly robust. This also helped it to quickly become popular among the masses, with the devs regularly providing fresh patches and new updates, like the Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research.

Pokemon Sleep Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research schedule

Expand Tweet

The Halloween 2023 Double Candy research will start on Monday, October 30, at 4 am local time. The official schedule for the event is as follows:

Day 1: Monday, October 30, at 4:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 2 (Halloween): Tuesday, October 31, at 4:00 a.m. to Wednesday, November 1, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 3: Wednesday, November 1, at 4:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 2, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 4: Thursday, November 2, at 4:00 a.m. to Friday, November 3, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 5: Friday, November 3, at 4:00 a.m. to Saturday, November 4, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 6: Saturday, November 4, at 4.00 a.m. to Sunday, November 5, at 3:59 a.m.

Day 7 (last day of the event): Sunday, November 5, at 4:00 a.m. to Monday, November 6, at 3:59 a.m.

How to progress in Pokemon Sleep Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research

The official announcement states that all players must do is press the "Sleep" button on Greengrass Isle during the event and fall asleep. The event-related effects and bonuses will kick in during this sleep research phase.

Keep in mind that the event's effects will only take place in Greengrass Isle.

Pokemon Sleep Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research event bonuses

The event bonuses for Halloween 2023 Double Candy

Halloween (October 31) and Last Day of the Event (November 5)

Researchers will gain three times the usual number of candies for the first sleep research of the day

for the first sleep research of the day Many Pokemon of different sleep types will appear during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for that day

during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for that day Certain Pokemon will have a greater chance of appearing during sleep research

Other Days (October 30, November 1 to 4)

Researchers will gain two times the usual number of candies for the first sleep research of the day

for the first sleep research of the day A few Pokemon of different sleep types will appear during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for the day

during sleep research regardless of the researcher’s sleep type for the day Certain Pokemon will have a greater chance of appearing during sleep research

Pokemon That Are Easier to Encounter During the Event

During the event period, you’ll have a greater chance of meeting the following Pokemon:

Much Greater Encounter Chance : Pikachu (Halloween), Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

: Pikachu (Halloween), Gastly, Haunter, Gengar Greater Encounter Chance : Meowth, Cubone

: Meowth, Cubone Slightly Greater Encounter Chance: ???, ???

Note: Because October 30 overlaps with a Good Sleep Day event, the effects of both Halloween 2023 — Double Candy Research and Good Sleep Day (Drowsy Power ×1.5) will be applied.

Pokemon Sleep Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research additional notes

The developer also provided additional notes regarding Pokemon Sleep Halloween 2023 Double Candy Research.

[Important] Each day of the Halloween 2023 — Double Candy Research event rolls over at 4:00 a.m.

[Important] Event bonuses apply only to sleep data tracked on Greengrass Isle .

. The event bonus for the number of candies you gain does not apply to the second sleep session in a day.

Event bonuses apply only to sleep tracking that begins within the event period.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked before the event begins, and select “Review Later” during the event, event bonuses will not be applied.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked during the event, and select “Review Later” after the event has ended, event bonuses will be applied.

Event bonuses do not apply to sleep tracking during the tutorial.

The Pikachu wearing Halloween hats will stop appearing during regular sleep research after the event has ended, but will appear if you use Pikachu (Halloween) Incense. They may also appear in another event some time.

The Pikachu wearing Halloween hats cannot be evolved.

Expand Tweet

To have an easier time in-game, players can check out our October 2023 Pokemon Sleep tier list.