Pokemon Sleep Helper Pokemon tier list for November 2023

With the arrival of November, we analyze the best-performing Pocket Monster in Pokemon Sleep. While it might not seem essential, understanding the capabilities of various creatures in this game is significantly important for quickly leveling up your Snorlax. While over a hundred beasts are deep in slumber, not all are worth featuring in your collection.

This article will take a look at the best Helper critters in Pokemon Sleep. Whether it comes to direct benefits or passive skills, we will explore everything about Helper Pokemon in Sleep.

Tier list of all Helper Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Halloween Hat Pikachu is being featured in the Halloween event in Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, understanding the efficiency of every Pocket Monster in Sleep is important. The higher the efficiency, the better it will assist in boosting Snorlax's strength in Sleep.

Snorlax’s strength can be increased in one of the following ways:

Feed Berries to Snorlax

Cooking feels for Snorlax

Some Helper Pokemon have skills that directly increase Snorlax’s strength. Gengar is one such creature that directly assists Snorlax

It is pretty evident from the name that Helper Pokemon assists players in increasing their levels. To cruise through the various levels in Sleep, you must form a party with the best creatures in any given meta.

S-tier Helper Pokemon

Gengar

Meganium

Typhlosion

Raichu

Ampharos

Feraligatr

A-tier Helper Pokemon

Absol

Magnezone

Espeon

Primeape

Walrein

Flareon

Glaceon

Charizard

Butterfree

Pinsir

Heracross

Haunter

Bayleaf

Kangaskhan

Houndoom

Venusaur

Tyranitar

Blastoise

Flaffy

Golduck

Golem

Dodrio

Quilava

Croconaw

Vigoroth

Sylveon

Wigglytuff

Altaria

B-tier Helper Pokemon

Victreebel

Sudowoodo

Raticate

Pikachu

Togekiss

Gastly

Charmeleon

Vaporean

Cyndaquil

Mareep

Ivysaur

Magneton

Arcanine

Wartortle

Sealeo

Chikorita

Graveler

Slaking

Ditto

Marowak

Arbok

Jigglypuff

C-tier Helper Pokemon

Eevee

Magnemite

Charmander

Jolteon

Pupitar

Totodile

Bonsly

Mankey

Slowking

Psyduck

Dugtrio

Leafeon

Weepinbell

Diglett

Slowbro

Houndour

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Igglybuff

D-tier Helper Pokemon

Togetic

Metapod

Slakoth

Swablu

Toxicroak

Caterpie

Pichu

Spheal

Lucario

Geodude

Croagunk

Umbreon

Doduo

Wobbuffet

Ekans

Larvitar

Sableye

Cubone

Bellsprout

Persian

Rattata

Helper Pokemon you should avoid

Growlithe

Togepi

Meowth

Natu

Best ingredient-gathering Pokemon

Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Best-balanced Helper Pokemon

Caterpie has the Ingredient Magnet S skill. This allows it to gather Berries and ingredients very efficiently.

Best Berry-finding Pokemon

Pikachu is the first Pocket Monster you receive in this game. It also happens to be the most efficient Berry finder in the current meta of Sleep.

Best Pokemon with unique skills

Growlithe

Magnemite

Igglybuff

Togepi

Bonsly

That concludes this month’s tier list for all the Helper critters in Pokemon Sleep.