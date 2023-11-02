Pokemon
Pokemon Sleep Helper Pokemon tier list for November 2023

By Raunak Bose
Modified Nov 02, 2023 20:47 GMT
Tier List november 2023
Tier list for November 2023 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the arrival of November, we analyze the best-performing Pocket Monster in Pokemon Sleep. While it might not seem essential, understanding the capabilities of various creatures in this game is significantly important for quickly leveling up your Snorlax. While over a hundred beasts are deep in slumber, not all are worth featuring in your collection.

This article will take a look at the best Helper critters in Pokemon Sleep. Whether it comes to direct benefits or passive skills, we will explore everything about Helper Pokemon in Sleep.

Tier list of all Helper Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Halloween Hat Pikachu is being featured in the Halloween event in Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, understanding the efficiency of every Pocket Monster in Sleep is important. The higher the efficiency, the better it will assist in boosting Snorlax's strength in Sleep.

Snorlax’s strength can be increased in one of the following ways:

  • Feed Berries to Snorlax
  • Cooking feels for Snorlax
  • Some Helper Pokemon have skills that directly increase Snorlax’s strength. Gengar is one such creature that directly assists Snorlax

It is pretty evident from the name that Helper Pokemon assists players in increasing their levels. To cruise through the various levels in Sleep, you must form a party with the best creatures in any given meta.

S-tier Helper Pokemon

  • Gengar
  • Meganium
  • Typhlosion
  • Raichu
  • Ampharos
  • Feraligatr

A-tier Helper Pokemon

  • Absol
  • Magnezone
  • Espeon
  • Primeape
  • Walrein
  • Flareon
  • Glaceon
  • Charizard
  • Butterfree
  • Pinsir
  • Heracross
  • Haunter
  • Bayleaf
  • Kangaskhan
  • Houndoom
  • Venusaur
  • Tyranitar
  • Blastoise
  • Flaffy
  • Golduck
  • Golem
  • Dodrio
  • Quilava
  • Croconaw
  • Vigoroth
  • Sylveon
  • Wigglytuff
  • Altaria

B-tier Helper Pokemon

  • Victreebel
  • Sudowoodo
  • Raticate
  • Pikachu
  • Togekiss
  • Gastly
  • Charmeleon
  • Vaporean
  • Cyndaquil
  • Mareep
  • Ivysaur
  • Magneton
  • Arcanine
  • Wartortle
  • Sealeo
  • Chikorita
  • Graveler
  • Slaking
  • Ditto
  • Marowak
  • Arbok
  • Jigglypuff

C-tier Helper Pokemon

  • Eevee
  • Magnemite
  • Charmander
  • Jolteon
  • Pupitar
  • Totodile
  • Bonsly
  • Mankey
  • Slowking
  • Psyduck
  • Dugtrio
  • Leafeon
  • Weepinbell
  • Diglett
  • Slowbro
  • Houndour
  • Bulbasaur
  • Squirtle
  • Igglybuff

D-tier Helper Pokemon

  • Togetic
  • Metapod
  • Slakoth
  • Swablu
  • Toxicroak
  • Caterpie
  • Pichu
  • Spheal
  • Lucario
  • Geodude
  • Croagunk
  • Umbreon
  • Doduo
  • Wobbuffet
  • Ekans
  • Larvitar
  • Sableye
  • Cubone
  • Bellsprout
  • Persian
  • Rattata

Helper Pokemon you should avoid

  • Growlithe
  • Togepi
  • Meowth
  • Natu

Best ingredient-gathering Pokemon

Halloween Hat Pikachu in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle

Best-balanced Helper Pokemon

Caterpie has the Ingredient Magnet S skill. This allows it to gather Berries and ingredients very efficiently.

Best Berry-finding Pokemon

Pikachu is the first Pocket Monster you receive in this game. It also happens to be the most efficient Berry finder in the current meta of Sleep.

Best Pokemon with unique skills

  • Growlithe
  • Magnemite
  • Igglybuff
  • Togepi
  • Bonsly

That concludes this month’s tier list for all the Helper critters in Pokemon Sleep.

