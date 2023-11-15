Pokemon Sleep v1.0.13 update official notes and server maintenance

With the Eevee Day celebration looming ahead, Pokemon Sleep will soon undergo server maintenance, where developers will implement v1.0.13 in the app. The upcoming patch will introduce new features, like Linking Cord use changes, Research Community specs, and relaxing sounds and alarms. There will be changes to game content and bug fixes in tow.

With the developers having released the patch notes for v1.0.13, read on to find out more about the upcoming Pokemon Sleep patch.

Pokemon Sleep v1.0.13 official patch notes

Expand Tweet

The official patch notes for v1.0.13 of Pokemon Sleep are as follows:

New Features

Changes to allow a player to receive five candies of a randomly selected Pokémon capable of evolving with a Linking Cord when they use a Linking Cord from the bag screen.

Changes to the research community specs so that when a player receives research data from friends, it will be possible to occasionally receive two candies instead of one.

Note: The higher your closeness with your friends, the higher the chance you’ll get two candies.

Adding new Relaxing Sounds and alarms.

Note: You can download them from the sleep tracking screen.

Adding a notice on the Sleep Research Results screen when the researcher is already at the max research rank, explaining that research EXP is converted into Dream Shards.

Notes: The current highest research rank is 50.

We are currently working on the development of events and other opportunities to use Dream Shards in a new way.

Changes to Sleep EXP specs so that if a helper Pokémon has reached its max level, any extra Sleep EXP earned through sleep research will be added to the “Sleep EXP Bonus Gauge.”

Note: Each time the Sleep EXP Bonus Gauge fills up (to 500 EXP), you will receive 1 Handy Candy S.

Example: If you receive 100 Sleep EXP, and all five of the Pokémon on your team are at max level, then 500 EXP (100 ×5) will be added to the gauge, and you will receive 1 Handy Candy S.

The Sleep EXP Bonus Gauge can be found in the following places:

On the “Your Sleep Session” pop-up that displays after sleep tracking. This only applies if you had a max-level Pokémon on your team when you finished sleep tracking.

From a button on the upper right of the Pokémon screen. This is only viewable by users who have some EXP stored in the Bonus Gauge.

Note: The current max level for Pokémon is 50.

Game Contents

Changes to show a notification mark on the home screen’s shop icon, as well as the shop screen’s General Store icon, whenever new bundles are added to the shop.

Adjustments to the weekly rollover so that if Snorlax have already requested the same kind of food a certain number of times in a row, they will be less likely to choose the same one again.

Changes to the Sleep Style Dex so that if a researcher evolves a shiny Pokémon, the evolved Pokémon’s shiny version will count as discovered.

Bug Fixes Specific to Android

On Android devices, the screen brightness within the app reverting to how it was set before sleep tracking, even if the brightness was adjusted after sleep tracking.

Bug Fixes

A closeness increase display of “+1” appearing on the Research Community screen for friends who are already at max closeness.

Some texts displaying incorrectly, such as Pokémon nicknames and numbers of items held.

Pokemon Sleep v1.0.13 server maintenance

Pokemon Sleep will undergo a server maintenance for the developers to implement v1.0.13. The maintenance period is as follows:

Starts on November 16, 2023, at 1.00 am UTC

Ends on Novmeber 16, 2023, at 5.30 am UTC

Expand Tweet

The Eevee Day celebration is due to begin on November 20 and continue till November 26. Interested trainers can check out our Pokemon Sleep Eevee Week 2023 guide to learn more about what is on offer.