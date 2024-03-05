Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list for Season 18

A Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list will give you an idea about the best Pocket Monsters you should consider prioritizing while drafting in the game. There is a new ban mechanic in Pokemon Unite that will make the game a lot more interesting in the new season.

In this article, we have provided you with a Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list that will help you understand the current meta of the game. You will know which Pocket Monsters to keep on your team and which ones you should avoid.

Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list

Mewtwo is likely to get banned in a lot of games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

S Tier: Best of the lot

The high S Tier Pokemon are so good that they will likely get banned in most Draft Pick games. These are the Pokemon that we feel fit best in the S Tier of this Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list:

Mewtwo X (All rounder)

Mewtwo Y (Attacker)

A Tier: Really strong but not strong enough

These Pokemon are extremely good and have a high chance of getting banned in the Draft Pick, but they might see some play as they are not too strong like the previous category.

These are the Pokemon that fit best in the A Tier of this Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list:

Umbreon (Defender)

Blastoise (Defender)

Miraidon (Attacker)

Dragapult (Attacker)

Buzzwole (All rounder)

Glaceon (Attacker)

Inteleon (Attacker)

Clefable (Supporter)

Blissey (Supporter)

Leafeon (Speedster)

B Tier: Decent and won’t get to see many bans

These Pokemon are good and are not too strong to receive the ban pan from the players. This does not mean that the monsters in this tier won’t get banned.

Since they are decent, they might get banned once in a while, but you will still have a lot of solid picks in this group.

These are the Pokemon that fit best in the B Tier of this Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list:

Decidueye (Attacker)

Dragonite (All rounder)

Slowbro (Defender)

Blaziken (All rounder)

Trevenant (Defender)

Crustle (Defender)

Delphox (Attacker)

Metagross (All rounder)

Garchomp (All rounder)

Cramorant (Attacker)

Tsareena (All rounder)

Talonflame (Speedster)

Venusaur (Attacker)

Mr. Mime (Supporter)

Lucario (All rounder)

Meowscarada (Speedster)

Sylveon (Attacker)

Pikachu (Attacker)

Mimikyu (All rounder)

Aegislash (All rounder)

Chandelure (Attacker)

Zeraora (Speedster)

Tyranitar (All rounder)

Mew (Attacker)

Comfey (Supporter)

Machamp (All rounder)

Absol (Speedster)

Espeon (Attacker)

Gardevoir (Attacker)

Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)

Scizor (All rounder)

Eldegoss (Supporter)

Dodrio (Speedster)

Zoroark (Speedster)

C Tier: Mediocre at best

Charizard is a nice pick (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can pick the monsters from this group in any game, and they will most likely not receive any bans in the Draft mode.

These are the Pokemon that fit best in the C Tier of this Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list:

Wigglytuff (Supporter)

Lapras (Defender)

Zacian (All rounder)

Snorlax (Defender)

Mamoswine (Defender)

Goodra (Defender)

Greninja (Attacker)

Charizard (All rounder)

Cinderace (Attacker)

Duraludon (Attacker)

Marill (All rounder)

Scyther (Speedster)

D Tier: A moment of silence for the fallen

These monsters will almost never be banned unless someone is deliberately trolling. The Pocket Monsters you find in this list are bad, and you will likely not want to pick them.

These are the Pokemon that fit best in the D Tier of this Pokemon Unite Draft Pick tier list:

Hoopa (Supporter)

Sableye (Supporter)

Greedent (Defender)

Urshifu (All rounder)

Gyarados (All rounder)

Genger (Speedster)

This will help you have a decent pick in Pokemon Unite’s Draft Pick game mode. Consider reading our article that talks about a general Unite tier list for the month of March.