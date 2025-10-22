Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening (Ver. 1.20.3.10 update) will go live on October 23, 2025, with changes to gameplay, balance adjustments, and themed event content. With a new Battle Pass season, holiday cosmetics, and major changes to Pokemon stats and moves, Aeos Island is once again looking at a complete makeover. Players can look forward to smoother pacing, polished mechanics, and improved strategic depth across battles.Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening: Map adjustment and general updatesIn order to enhance match speed and strategic planning, some important updates have been implemented:1) Regieleki spawn timer (Theia Sky Ruins): The yellow countdown gauge is more noticeable, allowing one to better predict what is coming and plan accordingly.2) Top Path adjustments: Certain wild Pokemon have been swapped - Bunnelby is now replaced by Baltoy. This decreases the overall Aeos energy available early-game, preventing early goal takedowns while keeping experience gains unchanged.3) Halloween Events and new content: The Halloween Special Shop now has cheaper items, while the prize machine has been updated, reintroducing Palace Style: Mimikyu.4) Battle Pass refreshed: A new season of the Battle Pass will also begin, with the Dark Lord Style for Darkrai being the highlight.5) Event and Shop Enhancements: The shop and prize machine have been supplemented with seasonal items and costumes.Also read: All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon, Regidrago, and morePokemon Unite Guardian Awakening: Balance adjustmentsLicences that received changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)Changes have been made to some Pokemon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.1) GengarAbility: LevitateMovement speed increase: 10% → 20%Dream EaterHP recovery: 12% increaseSludge BombCooldown: 8s → 7.5sTo make it easier for Gengar to utilize its strength of ambushing and knocking out opponents, the movement speed increase from its ability has been enhanced. This allows for quicker positioning and pursuit of weakened opponents.Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World Championships2) DarkraiStatsCooldown reduction: 5% → 10% (Lv. 5), 10% → 20% (Lv. 9)Dark PulseCooldown: 8s → 7sDamage: 20% increaseDarkrai's stat-based cooldown reduction has been increased, raising the frequency of its combos, which is one of Darkrai's key strengths.3) BlazikenAbility: BlazeHP recovery: 7%/10% → 10%/15%Blaze KickMovement speed decrease: 25% → 30%To improve Blaziken's tenacity in close-quarters combat, the recovery from its ability and the hindrance effect of Blaze Kick have been enhanced.4) BlisseySoft-BoiledHP recovery: 8% increaseBlissey's healing capability as a Supporter has been increased, allowing Blissey to more powerfully assist its allies.5) EldegossLeaf TornadoCooldown: 9s → 8sCotton SporeMovement speed decrease: 30% → 40%Cotton Spore+Defense/Sp. Def increase: 40% → 50%By increasing the frequency of Leaf Tornado and enhancing the ally support and self-durability of Cotton Spore, Eldegoss's impact in team fights has been increased.6) LatiasDragon BreathLearned at: Lv. 5 → Lv. 4Cooldown: 6s → 5.5sDragon PulseLearned at: Lv. 5 → Lv. 4Mist BallLearned at: Lv. 7 → Lv. 6Cooldown: 8s → 7sDamage reduction extension on hit: 0.5s → 1sDragon CheerLearned at: Lv. 7 → Lv. 6Mist BlastLearned at: Lv. 8 → Lv. 7To align Latias more closely with other Supporters, its move-learning timings have been moved earlier. Additionally, move cooldowns have been shortened to increase their frequency of use.Also read: Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more7) Mr. MimeStatsHP: 3150–8800 → 3150–9200Defense: 70–420 → 70–480Sp. Def: 60–361 → 60–420BarrierCooldown: 8s → 7.5sAs Mr. Mime was being knocked out somewhat easily, its durability has been improved, and the cooldown of its main move, Barrier, has been reduced.8) Alolan RaichuElectro BallDischarge damage from Thunderbolt: 4.5% decreaseStored PowerCooldown: 6s → 5sThe discharge damage from combining Electro Ball with Thunderbolt has been slightly reduced. In exchange, the cooldown from Stored Power has been improved to balance its move choices and allow for a greater variety of options.9) PawmotSupercell SlamCooldown: 6s → 7sDamage: 10% decreaseThunder PunchCooldown: 6s → 5.5sThe high ambush potential and damage of Wild Charge have been slightly reduced. On the other hand, the usability of Thunder Punch has been improved to adjust the balance and variety of move choices.10) EmpoleonBasic AttackHP recovery: 25% → 15% of damage dealtMetal ClawDamage: 10% decreaseShield amount: 25% decreaseHydro CannonDamage: 12% decreaseHP recovery: 20% decreaseWhirlpoolDamage: 12% decreaseUnite Move: Sovereign SlideDamage: 25% decreaseWith its extremely high durability and damage output, Empoleon was overwhelming other Pokemon. Its overall damage, shield amounts, and recovery have been reduced to create more opportunities for opponents to counter.Also read: Pokemon Unite Empoleon: Best moveset, builds, counters, and more11) VenusaurSolar BeamCooldown: 9s/7s → 9s/8sBase damage: 8% decrease (No change to additional damage based on opponent's HP)Petal DanceCooldown: 8s → 9sMovement speed increase: 90–9% → 80–9%Regardless of which moves were chosen, Venusaur was demonstrating high performance. In particular, the damage from Solar Beam and the mobility from Petal Dance were outstanding. The cooldowns and performance of both moves have been slightly reduced to adjust the balance.12) DragoniteHyper BeamAdditional damage with max Dragon Dance stacks: 20% → 15% of opponent's max HPHyper Beam, when combined with Dragon Dance, was extremely effective against large wild Pokemon. To ensure balance in the new map environment, where many high-HP wild Pokemon appear, ts damage has been adjusted.13) PikachuElectro BallDamage: 8–0% decreaseThe damage of Electro Ball in the early game has been adjusted, slightly reducing Pikachu's advantage in early-game KO contests.14) SlowbroScaldDamage: 12% decreaseAmnesiaCooldown: 9s → 9.5sAs Slowbro combined high durability with high sustained damage, the damage of Scald and the frequency of Amnesia have been nerfeded.15) Mega LucarioClose CombatA 1-second delay has been added before Close Combat can be canceled after Mega Evolving.Close Combat was often canceled immediately by mis-input. A delay has been added before the move can be canceled to prevent this.Also read: Pokemon Unite Celestial Rumble [Part 2]: Winners and losersLicences that received Bug Fixes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)Bug Fixes: Various existing bugs In Pokemon Unite have been addressed. Bug Fixes: Various existing bugs In Pokemon Unite have been addressed. Importantly, a fix was applied to Empoleon, which was unintentionally dealing about 8% more damage to wild Pokemon. Conversely, Hoopa, Latias, and Alcremie were previously dealing around 8% less damage than they were supposed to do. This issue has also been rectified.Make sure that your app is up to date in order to have Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening (Ver. 1.20.3.10 update) installed.