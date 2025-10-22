  • home icon
Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening: Release date, balance updates, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 22, 2025 10:45 GMT
Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening: Release date, balance updates, and more
Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening - Ver. 1.20.3.10 update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening (Ver. 1.20.3.10 update) will go live on October 23, 2025, with changes to gameplay, balance adjustments, and themed event content. With a new Battle Pass season, holiday cosmetics, and major changes to Pokemon stats and moves, Aeos Island is once again looking at a complete makeover.

Players can look forward to smoother pacing, polished mechanics, and improved strategic depth across battles.

Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening: Map adjustment and general updates

In order to enhance match speed and strategic planning, some important updates have been implemented:

1) Regieleki spawn timer (Theia Sky Ruins): The yellow countdown gauge is more noticeable, allowing one to better predict what is coming and plan accordingly.

2) Top Path adjustments: Certain wild Pokemon have been swapped - Bunnelby is now replaced by Baltoy. This decreases the overall Aeos energy available early-game, preventing early goal takedowns while keeping experience gains unchanged.

3) Halloween Events and new content: The Halloween Special Shop now has cheaper items, while the prize machine has been updated, reintroducing Palace Style: Mimikyu.

4) Battle Pass refreshed: A new season of the Battle Pass will also begin, with the Dark Lord Style for Darkrai being the highlight.

5) Event and Shop Enhancements: The shop and prize machine have been supplemented with seasonal items and costumes.

Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening: Balance adjustments

Licences that received changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Licences that received changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Changes have been made to some Pokemon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

1) Gengar

Ability: Levitate

  • Movement speed increase: 10% → 20%

Dream Eater

  • HP recovery: 12% increase

Sludge Bomb

  • Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s

To make it easier for Gengar to utilize its strength of ambushing and knocking out opponents, the movement speed increase from its ability has been enhanced. This allows for quicker positioning and pursuit of weakened opponents.

2) Darkrai

Stats

  • Cooldown reduction: 5% → 10% (Lv. 5), 10% → 20% (Lv. 9)

Dark Pulse

  • Cooldown: 8s → 7s
  • Damage: 20% increase

Darkrai's stat-based cooldown reduction has been increased, raising the frequency of its combos, which is one of Darkrai's key strengths.

3) Blaziken

Ability: Blaze

  • HP recovery: 7%/10% → 10%/15%

Blaze Kick

  • Movement speed decrease: 25% → 30%

To improve Blaziken's tenacity in close-quarters combat, the recovery from its ability and the hindrance effect of Blaze Kick have been enhanced.

4) Blissey

Soft-Boiled

  • HP recovery: 8% increase

Blissey's healing capability as a Supporter has been increased, allowing Blissey to more powerfully assist its allies.

5) Eldegoss

Leaf Tornado

  • Cooldown: 9s → 8s

Cotton Spore

  • Movement speed decrease: 30% → 40%

Cotton Spore+

  • Defense/Sp. Def increase: 40% → 50%

By increasing the frequency of Leaf Tornado and enhancing the ally support and self-durability of Cotton Spore, Eldegoss's impact in team fights has been increased.

6) Latias

Dragon Breath

  • Learned at: Lv. 5 → Lv. 4
  • Cooldown: 6s → 5.5s

Dragon Pulse

  • Learned at: Lv. 5 → Lv. 4

Mist Ball

  • Learned at: Lv. 7 → Lv. 6
  • Cooldown: 8s → 7s
  • Damage reduction extension on hit: 0.5s → 1s
Dragon Cheer

  • Learned at: Lv. 7 → Lv. 6

Mist Blast

  • Learned at: Lv. 8 → Lv. 7

To align Latias more closely with other Supporters, its move-learning timings have been moved earlier. Additionally, move cooldowns have been shortened to increase their frequency of use.

7) Mr. Mime

Stats

  • HP: 3150–8800 → 3150–9200
  • Defense: 70–420 → 70–480
  • Sp. Def: 60–361 → 60–420

Barrier

  • Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s

As Mr. Mime was being knocked out somewhat easily, its durability has been improved, and the cooldown of its main move, Barrier, has been reduced.

8) Alolan Raichu

Electro Ball

  • Discharge damage from Thunderbolt: 4.5% decrease

Stored Power

  • Cooldown: 6s → 5s

The discharge damage from combining Electro Ball with Thunderbolt has been slightly reduced. In exchange, the cooldown from Stored Power has been improved to balance its move choices and allow for a greater variety of options.

9) Pawmot

Supercell Slam

  • Cooldown: 6s → 7s
  • Damage: 10% decrease

Thunder Punch

  • Cooldown: 6s → 5.5s

The high ambush potential and damage of Wild Charge have been slightly reduced. On the other hand, the usability of Thunder Punch has been improved to adjust the balance and variety of move choices.

10) Empoleon

Basic Attack

  • HP recovery: 25% → 15% of damage dealt

Metal Claw

  • Damage: 10% decrease
  • Shield amount: 25% decrease

Hydro Cannon

  • Damage: 12% decrease
  • HP recovery: 20% decrease

Whirlpool

  • Damage: 12% decrease

Unite Move: Sovereign Slide

  • Damage: 25% decrease

With its extremely high durability and damage output, Empoleon was overwhelming other Pokemon. Its overall damage, shield amounts, and recovery have been reduced to create more opportunities for opponents to counter.

11) Venusaur

Solar Beam

  • Cooldown: 9s/7s → 9s/8s
  • Base damage: 8% decrease (No change to additional damage based on opponent's HP)

Petal Dance

  • Cooldown: 8s → 9s
  • Movement speed increase: 90–9% → 80–9%

Regardless of which moves were chosen, Venusaur was demonstrating high performance. In particular, the damage from Solar Beam and the mobility from Petal Dance were outstanding. The cooldowns and performance of both moves have been slightly reduced to adjust the balance.

12) Dragonite

Hyper Beam

  • Additional damage with max Dragon Dance stacks: 20% → 15% of opponent's max HP
Hyper Beam, when combined with Dragon Dance, was extremely effective against large wild Pokemon. To ensure balance in the new map environment, where many high-HP wild Pokemon appear, ts damage has been adjusted.

13) Pikachu

Electro Ball

  • Damage: 8–0% decrease

The damage of Electro Ball in the early game has been adjusted, slightly reducing Pikachu's advantage in early-game KO contests.

14) Slowbro

Scald

  • Damage: 12% decrease

Amnesia

  • Cooldown: 9s → 9.5s

As Slowbro combined high durability with high sustained damage, the damage of Scald and the frequency of Amnesia have been nerfeded.

15) Mega Lucario

Close Combat

  • A 1-second delay has been added before Close Combat can be canceled after Mega Evolving.

Close Combat was often canceled immediately by mis-input. A delay has been added before the move can be canceled to prevent this.

Licences that received Bug Fixes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Licences that received Bug Fixes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bug Fixes: Various existing bugs In Pokemon Unite have been addressed. Importantly, a fix was applied to Empoleon, which was unintentionally dealing about 8% more damage to wild Pokemon.

Conversely, Hoopa, Latias, and Alcremie were previously dealing around 8% less damage than they were supposed to do. This issue has also been rectified.

Make sure that your app is up to date in order to have Pokemon Unite Guardian Awakening (Ver. 1.20.3.10 update) installed.

