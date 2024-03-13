Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.4 meta: Winners and losers

The unexpected rollout of patch v1.14.1.4 in Pokemon Unite has significantly stirred the competitive arena, prompting players and analysts alike to reevaluate their strategies and team compositions. This detailed analysis will dissect the changes, focusing on individual Pokemon adjustments, their broader implications for team dynamics, and the potential shift in the competitive meta as we approach the highly anticipated United Championship Series (UCS).

This unexpected update has caught many off guard, especially considering the timing close to the UCS, where traditionally, stability in the game's meta is preferred to allow teams to strategize effectively.

Nevertheless, the developers have taken a surgical approach, addressing issues with pinpoint precision, ensuring the game remains both fresh and competitively fair.

Winners of Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.4 patch update

Buffed licenses in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scyther/Scizor : The most dramatic enhancements in this patch undoubtedly benefit Scyther and Scizor. The substantial increase in Swords Dance's attack stat boost, alongside improvements to Double Hit, propels these Pokemon into the spotlight. The adjustments not only amplify their offensive capabilities but also enhance their survivability in skirmishes, marking them as potential game-changers in the upcoming UCS.

Charizard : Emerges as a clear winner from this patch, benefiting from a notable boost to its basic attack damage ratio. This change not only compensates for previous indirect nerfs through item adjustments but also elevates Charizard's standing in the meta, making it a potent threat in skilled hands. The explicit acknowledgment and quick response to the impact of prior changes on Charizard's performance is a commendable move by the developers, reflecting a newfound attentiveness to game balance and community feedback.

Greedent: This patch presents a curious case for Greedent, with adjustments that seem more corrective than transformative. The focus on Bullet Seed appears to be an attempt to rectify past oversights rather than a direct buff to its overall power. This indicates a shift towards more careful and considerate patching from the developers, aiming to polish rather than overhaul.

Losers of Pokemon Unite v1.14.1.4 patch update

Nerfed licenses in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon: The tweaks to Miraidon, though subtle, signify a strategic nerf rather than a crippling blow. The adjustments to Charge Beam and Thunder - particularly the increase in cooldown for Thunder from 8 to 10 seconds and the significant reduction in its slow effect - although impactful, leave Miraidon as a formidable contender in the arena. This suggests a thoughtful balance, retaining Miraidon's viability while reining back its previously overwhelming presence.

Clefable: Despite facing a reduction in its healing capabilities and an increase in the cooldown of Gravity, Clefable remains a resilient force on the battlefield. The adjustments, while reducing Clefable's dominance in sustained engagements, do not detract significantly from its utility and healing prowess, ensuring it continues to be a valuable asset to any team.

Glaceon: Glaceon sees a necessary slight nerf but remains far from powerless. Its attack speed reduction from 75% to 60% on Ice Shard is still notable, and while Icicle Spear+ and its Max HP shred capability see reductions, Glaceon's ability to inflict significant damage from afar with precision attacks is intact. These adjustments aim to balance Glaceon's dominance without significantly diminishing its battlefield efficacy, ensuring it remains a formidable choice.

Umbreon: Umbreon faces some drawbacks in this update, but the adjustments are manageable, with room for further changes. Mean Look now requires closer proximity to trap opponents, accompanied by a longer cooldown, yet its essential immobilizing function remains unchanged. Snarl's effectiveness in reducing opponent stats has been slightly diminished, shifting from a 20% to a 15% reduction. Although this tweak reduces Snarl's potency, the impact is relatively minor, especially if every hit connects.

Inteleon: Inteleon also takes a hit in this patch with adjustments to its Snipe Shot, including changes to base damage and special attack bonus. Despite these across-the-board changes, the overall impact isn't significant. Inteleon remains highly effective, continuing to deal substantial damage with its Snipe Shot.

What impact does the latest patch update bring to Pokemon Unite?

Miraidon's popular build in Pokemon Unite receives a nerf (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ripple effects of these changes on the meta cannot be understated. With the rise of Scyther/Scizor and the resurgence of Charizard, teams may need to rethink their approach to drafting, potentially prioritizing new counter-picks or adapting their play style to accommodate these emerging threats.

The adjustments to Clefable and Miraidon in Pokemon Unite, while maintaining their viability, could lead to a more diverse support and attacker selection, breaking the monotony of previous metas.

Patch v1.14.1.4 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of Pokemon Unite’s competitive meta. By recalibrating the balance of power among key Pokemon and introducing strategic depth to their abilities, the developers have not only shaken up the pre-UCS predictions but also demonstrated a commitment to fostering a dynamic and balanced competitive scene.

As teams and players adapt to these changes, the upcoming UCS promises to be a battleground of strategic innovation, showcasing the adaptability and tactical acumen of the world’s best Pokemon Unite players.

