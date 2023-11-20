"They are playing a different game": Pokemon GO player visiting NYC left astounded

Many players online have expressed how lonely the experience of playing Pokemon GO has become in recent years. With many changes not being popular with the community and the game's already-plummeting player numbers since the pandemic, a lot of players find themselves with nobody to play the game with, despite the title's popularity exploding after its launch.

However, for those in urban areas, the game has never been more popular. This has caused a bit of culture shock among Pokemon GO players, as seen in a discussion on the game's Reddit page by user Top-Professional8981. During their trip to New York City, they experienced a side of the game's community that they never knew existed.

A screenshot from the Reddit thread (Image via Reddit)

Reddit Reacts to the urban life Pokemon GO experience

The discussion on the Reddit thread (Image via Reddit)

This particular discussion has led to many players sharing their own personal experiences playing in urban cities as well. While many are happy that the game is much more enjoyable in such urban places, others have found several downsides when compared to playing in small towns and other rural settings.

One drawback of playing Pokemon GO in crowded cities is that Gyms tend to go through circulation much faster. Rural players are used to only using Gyms as a way to grind Pokecoins, the game's premium currency. However, keeping a monster in the Gym to collect coins is much harder when players are constantly fighting for control over these areas.

Another minor annoyance expressed is in regards to item and Pokemon storage. In Pokemon GO, there is a certain cap on the number of monsters and items players can have in their collections. The only way to expand these collections is by purchasing expansion slots in exchange for Pokecoins at the in-app store.

More players joined in the discussion on the Reddit thread (Image via Reddit)

The biggest draw to the Pokemon GO urban life is the game's popularity. Players don't usually complain about empty raid lobbies during events or not having anyone to play with, as there will always be several individuals nearby playing the game in these regions. In these areas, raids are far from threats, making them incredibly beneficial for trainers looking to flesh out their collection.

The wild Pokemon spawns across these areas are also impressive. Since these are places usually filled with people, Niantic made sure to fill them with spawn points. Since many play the game, almost every local Pokestop is guaranteed to have a Lure Module placed by another player, further increasing the already-high spawn chances. This also makes these places great for shiny hunting.

For players looking to get into the hardcore side of the Pokemon GO community, being in an urban area gives you a massive advantage. While you might have to spend a few more dollars on the game since finding Pokecoins for free is less than likely, the overall experience is much more engaging and enjoyable.