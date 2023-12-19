"Well Done, Niantic": Pokemon GO community reacts to  Kecleon's event late announcement 

Many players rely on Pokemon GO’s social media channels for the latest developments. However, the developer made a surprise post on the game's official page regarding an event featuring Kecleon, which started at 5 pm and ended at 8 pm local time on December 18, 2023.

Usually, trainers are well-informed about the occasion beforehand, but a late announcement surged a discussion on the title’s Reddit community, with a user commenting:

"Well Done, Niantic!"

Looking at the quote, one might think many liked the surprise Niantic wanted to give their fans, but, unfortunately, the post garnered dissatisfactory/hilarious responses to the Kecleon event’s late announcement.

Pokemon GO players received a late update regarding the Kecleon event

A Reddit user, u/PJChloupek, posted a screenshot from Pokemon GO’s official X (formerly Twitter) page about the Kecleon event. The sarcastic thread got thousands of comments; while some users responded hilariously, others showed discontent.

The event was supposed to start at 5 pm, but the officials posted the following message at 8 pm:

“Now that you’ve mentioned it… we have been seeing that zigzag pattern a lot lately. Rumor has it that on the 352nd day of the year, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. local time, you might just see #0352 a little more often, too."

By the time trainers received the notification, many around the globe might have gone to sleep.

Replying to this thread, user u/JRE47 reacted by saying the developer might be intentionally trolling Pokemon GO trainers, with another user commenting about the social media manager:

Those who purchased a “Masterwork Research: Wish Granted” pass to get a Shiny Jirachi in Pokemon GO had the opportunity to complete the quest's third step. Catching 10 Kecleon might have helped players get to the next step of the quest line.

u/Wonderful_Emu_9610 responded to this with frustration:

Additionally, the rural trainer can’t ride a bicycle at night to spin PokeStops to find Kecleon, which was not even available to catch anymore.

Pokemon GO dev Niantic tries to make up for the inconvenience, as we have seen in the past. A hopeful user, u/jngrln, posted a question with regard to this:

So far, there has been no post from the officials indicating any compensation for the loss.