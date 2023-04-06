What is the best team for Master League in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Pokemon GO is constantly updated with fresh content, providing players with new experiences as they continue their Pokemon journey. These updates have a significant impact on the game's competitive battling metagame, which is split into three different tiers of play where only certain creatures within a power limit are allowed to participate.

The Master League is the most popular tier of play, where the strongest creatures are free to dominate the competition. After some of the recent changes that have been made to Pokemon GO in the previous month, many players may be wondering if the metagame for Master League will look any different from that of last month.

Here are the Pokemon that players can use in the popular tier of competitive play for the month of April. These creatures are not essential for winning matches in the Master League. However, they are the three most frequently selected creatures with great synergy between them.

April's top contenders for Pokemon GO's Master League

Groudon

During the recent Pokemon GO tour event, Groudon received a very valuable buff in the form of its signature attack, Precipice Blades. This attack, being much better than Earthquake, has given Groudon a very powerful burst Ground-type Charged Attack that has resulted in it becoming the most used creature in the tier.

Mud Shot, Fire Punch, and Precipice Blades make Groudon the most oppressive Ground-type and arguably the best Legendary Pokemon in the game at the moment.

Lugia

Lugia is one of the best tanks in Pokemon GO overall. Thanks to its defense-oriented stat spread, Lugia is great at soaking up damage but lacks any form of spam like most other tanks. As such, leading with Lugia is not recommended, but it is definitely possible.

Lugia wins against any non-Legendary contender in the tier due to its much higher stat pool. Compared to other Legendary Pokemon, on the other hand, it tends to fall short offensively. This leads to Lugia getting overwhelmed incredibly easily if the opponent's shields have not been baited out prior.

Altered Giratina

Rounding out the rankings is the best defensive Ghost-type in Pokemon GO, Altered Giratina. Much like Lugia, Altered Giratina is an amazingly bulky pick, most commonly used for its defensive stat spread. However, Altered Giratina can be used much earlier than Lugia, thanks to its spammy Charged Attacks.

Altered Giratina is a great counter to common offensive forces in battles like Mewtwo and Metagross, which is why this creature is so commonly used. Since Altered Giratina is such a great counter to many popular offensive threats, many players use it as their team's safe switch-in.

