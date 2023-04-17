When is Battle Pass 15 arriving in Pokemon Unite? 

Pokemon Unite's next Battle Pass has already earned a place in the spotlight despite it not being released yet. This is thanks to the interesting cosmetic line and theme. As such, a lot of players are wondering when it will hit live servers so they can purchase it.

Battle Passes have become a popular trend in online gaming, offering players the opportunity to unlock a wide range of premium cosmetics for a single affordable fee per season. This practice has been adopted by the highly popular MOBA game for the Pokemon franchise, providing players with the chance to acquire special outfits for a plethora of fan-favorite characters from the series.

With the 15th Battle Pass for Pokemon Unite on the horizon, a lot of players may want some more specific details. Thankfully, the developers have given players a taste of what Battle Pass 15 will have to offer as well as its theme and release date.

Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 15: Everything to know

What makes this Battle Pass so special for many players is its unique theme. Traditional Japanese fashion is a very popular choice for video game cosmetics. For example, League of Legends' Spirit Blossom skin line is one of the title's most popular to this day. From what has been seen so far, a lot of the cosmetics that players can receive from the Battle Pass follow a consistent theme of a character in a kimono.

The other contents of the 15th Battle Pass for Pokemon Unite are yet to be revealed. However, knowing that a lot of these cosmetics are the same, a lot of players may opt to skip this rendition of premium content at least until the rest of the pass' content has been revealed.

In regards to when players can expect this Battle Pass to go live, the official Pokemon Unite Twitter page has stated that Battle Pass 15 will hit live servers on April 21. Upon buying the pass, players will receive the two poster cosmetics for Zoroark and Talonflame.

Obtain the Battle Pass to immediately unlock Graceful Style: Talonflame, and rank it all the way up to receive Ghost Style: Zoroark! Battle Pass 15 comes to #PokemonUNITE on April 21!Obtain the Battle Pass to immediately unlock Graceful Style: Talonflame, and rank it all the way up to receive Ghost Style: Zoroark! Battle Pass 15 comes to #PokemonUNITE on April 21!Obtain the Battle Pass to immediately unlock Graceful Style: Talonflame, and rank it all the way up to receive Ghost Style: Zoroark! https://t.co/SpQnu3qv4F

Players will also be able to obtain a new fashion set for their player avatar. Once again, this style will feature their avatar in a kimono with the option to sport different colors. However, it is unclear if the different colors will be unlocked through the Battle Pass or if players will be able to switch between all the colors as they please.

While the theme for Pokemon Unite's next Battle Pass is captivating for many, a lot of players may choose to skip this one due to how similar each of the exclusive cosmetic styles are to one another. Players looking to purchase this pass of premium content can do so when the Battle Pass hits live servers on April 21.

