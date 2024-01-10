When is next Pokemon Unite Battle Pass coming?

The latest Battle Pass (BP) in Pokemon Unite is leaving the community as gamers await the next one. The upcoming inclusion will be the 21st pass and is scheduled to debut later this month. Its arrival will signal the conclusion of the ongoing BP. The new pass promises a range of exciting content, with exclusive outfits — notably the Stage Style Holowear designed for Snorlax and Gardevoir — available to those who opt for its Premium version.

This article will explain why players are excited about the upcoming Battle Pass.

Upcoming Battle Pass 21 release date in Pokemon Unite

The next Battle Pass will arrive at 01:00 am UTC on January 16, 2024. The reception for Pass 20 — featuring the Dark Lord Style for Mewtwo — was incredibly positive, solidifying its success within the game.

The forthcoming rendition centers around Gardevoir and Snorlax, with their captivating 'Stage Style' Holowear. These impressive outfits represent a significant evolution in the game's visual appeal. They mark a unique occurrence where a Battle Pass revisits a Pokemon, with Gardevoir previously headlining the holiday season's pass.

The BP in Pokemon Unite is a rewarding feature, relying on the completion of an array of missions that include daily, weekly, and seasonal tasks. These missions act as the pathway to amassing points, granting access to a host of bonuses, ranging from Holowear and clothing items to various valuable in-game assets.

What will Battle Pass 21 cost in Pokemon Unite?

past Passes have maintained a consistent pricing structure (image via The Pokemon Company)

While some pieces of content on the pass will come free of charge, others will require the acquisition of a Premium Pass, which can be obtained using Aeos Gems. This currency can be purchased from the in-game shop.

Gamers will get two tiers of the Premium Pass available for purchase. The standard one offers access to rewards, while the Premium Pass Plus not only grants access but also accelerates Pass Level progression by 10, enabling quicker advancement.

Acquiring the standard Premium Pass will cost 490 Gems, while the enhanced Premium Pass Plus will be accessible for 985 Gems.

Set your calendars for January 16 and prepare for an adventure to unlock captivating Holowear and numerous rewards. The upcoming Battle Pass in Pokemon Unite will showcase the enchanting styles of Gardevoir and the formidable presence of Snorlax, promising an exciting journey ahead.