Online Poker India Review: 9 Stacks

Following on from my recent pieces about the emerging Online Poker sites in India and the follow up about the Top 8 Online Poker Sites in India, I have now decided to give you a better rundown of these individual poker sites.

I will tell you why I think they deserve a mention and some recognition while giving you the pros and cons of the site as a whole.

Let's kick things off today by talking about 9 Stacks.

Now, there will no doubt be plenty of you who have been reading a lot of the negative press that has been surrounding 9 Stacks over the course of the past few days and weeks, as some people have not taken too kindly to how they have been conducting themselves recently.

However, I am not here to talk about any of that, as I want to solely talk to you about the way their site works and how I feel their platform plays.

I have been playing on 9 Stacks for quite some time now and have been involved in hundreds, if not thousands of hands-on their different tables on offer.

There are a few navigation issues with 9 Stacks, which can make things feel a lot more difficult and complicated than it needs to be.

As well as that, the whole sign up and sign in the system can become a bit annoying at times, but I guess they are just trying to keep their security tight.

9 Stacks are on the rise

As for the for the gameplay itself, everything still feels a little bit basic from the 9 Stacks format, with the rooms being a bit bland and boring. Yes, you are able to change the colours of the tables a little bit but it still all feels a little too simple and uninteresting.

Then there is the speed of the play, which is also quite slow and can begin to take away your enjoyment over time, especially if you are looking for some fast action and plenty of hands.

However, all is not lost for 9 Stacks, as they have recently confirmed that they have been given some huge investment from their rounds of funding.

This will no doubt go into making their platform a much more welcoming and enjoyable experience, as well as making the gameplay itself much more exciting and speedy. There is a huge amount of potential with 9 Stacks and hopefully, this recent funding will be the start of them unlocking what could be great.

Learn to Play Poker with 9 Stacks

Rating: 2/5 - Currently lacking behind the big boys of the poker industry in India, but with some improvements, they have the potential to be up there with the best.