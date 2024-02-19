10 American Idol non-negotiable rules contestants need to follow

American Idol season 22 premiered on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8 PM ET on ABC. The latest installment of American Idol arrived with returning host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Ritchie. This will be Katy Perry's final season as a judge after seven seasons.

Throughout its 22 seasons of broadcasting, American Idol has helped numerous artists establish their careers, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Clay Aiken, and others. Three episodes of trials and preliminary auditions have opened the latest season, before a selected group of singers get the much-desired trip to Hollywood.

As is the case with any other long-running reality television show, American Idol is governed by a strict set of rules that ensure that the coveted show carries on without a glitch. Over the years, the producers have established these rules regarding the eligibility, responsibilities, and obligations of the contestants.

Rules concerning auditions, the ages of contestants, and the like are non-negotiable in the sense that all contestants signing up for the ABC show must necessarily adhere to them.

What are the ten non-negotiable rules that American Idol contestants have to follow?

1) Age requirements

The show has a strict age window, in contrast to other talent shows. At the time of their auditions, all competitors must not be older than 29 years old and at least 15 years old.

All contestants under the age of eighteen are required to bring a parent or legal guardian to the audition since they may be required to sign a legal document to appear on live television.

2) American citizenship

Since the name of the show is "American," it stands to reason that all competitors must be citizens of the United States and have the right to work there.

3) Auditions come with their own rules

To compete in more recent seasons, candidates had to send in an online audition film that included singing a song of their choice and responding to a few personal questions. There's an almost six-month waiting period following the online audition submission before they are contacted for a callback.

4) Travel expenses

While trying out for American Idol is free, the contestants are still responsible for paying for their lodging and flights. Even with callbacks, the show would neither reimburse nor plan travel for applicants.

5) Choice of songs

The applicants get to choose what they sing for the judges—a greatest hit or an original song. If time is of the essence, they can even select a specific section of the song to emphasize.

6) No group acts

On American Idol, only the prospective participant is permitted in the audition room, and there are no group acts. Similarly, backing vocalists and instrumentalists are not permitted.

7) Dressing for television

All contestants who audition for American Idol are asked by the show's producers to refrain from wearing apparel with brands, sports teams, or corporate logos on it.

8) No financial ties to the show

Contestants and their families are not permitted to work for or have any direct affiliation with the media businesses or sponsors associated with the show to maintain the fairness of the competition.

9) Weekly fashion allowance

Each competitor receives a $450 weekly fashion allowance from the show, and they can collaborate with the stylist to choose the appropriate dress for the performance that week.

10) Production calls the shots!

Because of the contracts that competitors sign before the competition, producers have the last say over who is eligible or disqualified and can do so at any time.

American Idol season 22 airs new episodes every Sunday on ABC.