10 best-dressed celebrities at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023

Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe teamed up to celebrate women in cinema for the 5th time, presenting a 10-day red carpet event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The star-studded gala was filled with the glitz of celebrities, showcasing a diverse range of red-carpet ensembles.

The show kicked off on November 30, honoring Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Diane Kruger, and Al Sadhan for their incredible contributions to the film industry. In this ongoing red carpet event, celebrities chose Raven as the integral shade while some appeared in vibrant hues, fabricating a gleaming celebration of cinema.

Yasmine Sabri, Amina Khalil, and Freida Pinto adorned the ebony outfit, emanating a dapper appeal. Sharon Stone, a staple contributor in American cinema, chose the fuschia silhouette and matched it with her blonde hair.

The event was filled with numerous celebrities from different countries; some local celebrities appeared exuding chic appeal.

Some of the best-dressed celebrities from the Red Sea Film Festival 2023

1) Sharon Stone

Opening Ceremony - The Red Sea Film Festival 2023 ( Image via Getty/Tim P. Whitby)

Wearing a Taffeta gown from Tony Ward, Sharon Stone presented the award to Ranveer Singh. The oversized fuschia gown was designed with a sparkling black bralette, and she paired the same colored earring in a geometrical shape while pulling back her blond hair.

2) Naomi Campbell

"The Absence Of Eden" - Souk Cinema - Red Sea Film Festival 2023 (Image via Getty/Tim P. Whitby)

The British model Naomi Campbell joined the tribe at the film festival on the 3rd day wearing a skinny fit tailored gown from Rizman Ruzaini. This maroon shade gown had a sparkling appeal, while the heavily puffed-up sleeve and long satin train created the bold appeal.

3) Freida Pinto

The "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto adorned Rami Kadi's strapless dress in black. This structured gown had sequin embellishment and a puffy neckline, creating a sophisticated appeal. She matched the Chopard jewelry to finish the look.

4) Amina Khalil

In Conversation With Amina Khalil - Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 ( Image via Getty/Eamonn M. McCormack)

Amina Khalil, the Egyptian actress, stunned the audience with her conversation and the Versace power suit. She elegantly adorned the suit with a knee-length structured skirt, exuding sophistication. She added a pointy-toe pump with a silver strap mirroring the Mary Jane shoe.

5) Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the Indian actress wore Valentino at the Red Sea Film Festival, blending formal and chic aesthetics. She appeared with a sleeve white shirt along with a tie, exuding sophistication while her sequin sleek skirt with trains prompted the modish appeal.

6) Daniella Rahme

Daniella Rahme, the Lebanese actress, stunned the audience with a see-through gown from Zuhair Murad. Adorning the sheer silhouette, Rahme flashed a smile before the camera with a pointy heel pump.

7) Chris Hemsworth

The on-screen Thor, Chris Hemsworth, joined the conversation session, discussing the importance of storytelling in society while looking dapper in a grey suit. He blended sophistication with casual appeal by wearing a white tee shirt underneath the blazer and matched it with a pair of sober sneakers.

8) Nadine Nassib Njeim

Nadine, the Lebanese actress, girded herself top to toe in Versace's sleek gown. The actress looked stunning in that ebony gown with a high slit, and she paired a thick neckpiece in the amalgamation of silver and gold. Her dramatic eyes enticed the fans while her pointy heel shoe added the charm further.

9) Aseel

The Saudi Arabian vocalist and actress draped the Scarlette structured gown at the Red Sea Film Festival. The thick black neckline with trains added volume to the ensemble, and she added a sleek necklace to keep the balance.

10) Rym Saidi

Rym Saidi, the Tunisian supermodel draped elegance at the Red Sea Film Festival by wearing a white long gown from Tony Ward. The gown's trains flared gracefully,and she seamlessly balanced the one-shoulder ensemble with a sleek pony and nude lip shade.

Apart from these celebrities, the Red Sea Film Festival was attended by Johhny Depp, flaunting a dark suit and square-framed sunglasses. Fatima AlBanawi, the Saudi Arabian filmmaker, took the mermaid appeal by wearing a flared black gown with rhinestone embellished gloves. The star-studded red carpet event is still going on, and anticipates several other chic fashion moments for the rest of the days.