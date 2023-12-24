10 best movies leaving Hulu in 2023

As we gear up to step into the new year, Hulu has prepared a list of movies that they will be leaving behind in 2023. Similar to the ever-evolving libraries of streaming giants, Hulu also keeps making changes to the list of titles that it hosts.

The start of 2024 not only brings in new content for Hulu's audience but also marks the departure of older titles which had been on Hulu previously. This isn't something new or a once-a-year purge, but something that Hulu does every month.

So keeping that in mind, we have curated a list of the notable movies that will be gone from Hulu's shelves at the end of December 2023. If any of these movies are on your watchlist, then be quick and catch them on Hulu. Because once they are gone, you never know when they will be back again.

Blade trilogy, Elf, and more - 10 films that will be gone from Hulu at the end of 2023

1) Guns Akimbo

Guns Akimbo (Image via Saban Films)

Guns Akimbo is an action comedy thriller from the house of Saban Films. The film is both written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Jason Lei Howden. The film premiered at the 2019 TIFF before releasing in theaters across the US on February 28, 2020. It was added to Hulu recently at the end of June 2023.

The film starred Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role alongside Samara Weaving, Ned Dennehy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Grant Bowler, and others in pivotal roles. Although Guns Akimbo received praise for its video-game-style action, the film fell short for its screenplay and pace. The film was made available for streaming pretty early since it did not get enough time at the box office during the pandemic.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Miles nerdy existence changes dramatically when he inadvertently gets caught up with SKIZM, an underground gang hosting real-life death matches that are broadcast online. Miles excels at running away from everything, but that won't help him outlast Nix, a crazy psychopathic killer at the top of her game."

Guns Akimbo will be gone from Hulu on December 27, 2023.

2) Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Alita: Battle Angel is a cyberpunk action adventure from the house of 20th Century Fox. The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez with a screenplay written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, which itself was inspired by Yukito Kishiro's 90s manga, Gunnm. Originally released in 2019, the film is expecting a sequel in the near future.

The cast featured Rosa Salazar in the titular role, alongside Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Keean Johnson, and others playing pivotal characters. Michelle Rodriguez, Edward Norton, and Jai Courtney also have briefly screened characters in the film.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo offers instead to help trigger her memories."

"But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love."

Alita: Battle Angel will be removed from Hulu's list on December 31, 2023.

3) Blade trilogy

Blade (Image via New Line Cinema)

Blade is a superhero horror sci-fi film franchise from the house of New Line Cinema. The series has three films under its banner: Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004). All three films were picked up by Hulu in October 2022 for streaming after being removed from HBO Max's library. However, at the end of 2023, the trilogy will be gone from Hulu.

Blade was directed by Stephen Norrington, and Blade II was directed by Guillermo del Toro, while David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay for all three films and directed the third film. Blade was a commercial success, creating a space for further comic book adaptations into films.

The official synopsis for the first film in the trilogy reads as follows:

"Awakened to consciousness--and pain--before birth by the bite of the undead vampire that kills his mother, a young boy grows into a mythical warrior bearing a blood-curse: An almost insatiable desire for blood that he must fight every moment of every day. Blade uses his awesome power to battle the vampires led by his mortal enemy, the omnipotent vampire overlord Deacon Frost. The undead have infiltrated the corridors of power intent on conquering all mankind; now, against an army of immortals, one warrior must draw first blood."

The Blade trilogy will be removed from Hulu's offerings on December 31, 2023.

4) Dazed and Confused

Dazed and Confused (Image via Gramercy Pictures)

Dazed and Confused is a coming-of-age comedy movie from the house of Gramercy Pictures. Richard Linklater took the helm of the project by writing the screenplay as well as directing the movie. Released originally in 1993, the film was picked up by Hulu recently in October 2023.

The film featured an ensemble cast including the likes of Jason London, Wiley Wiggins, Matthew McConaughey, Rory Cochrane, Milla Jovovich, Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Parker Posey, and many others. Although the film was not much of a hit during its initial theater run, it became a cult classic over the years. Also, it is often considered one of the most relatable and funny high school films.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Explores the last day of school - and one wild night - in the lives of high school students in 1976. Complete with bongs and bell bottoms, macrame and mood rings, and featuring classic rock music by Aerosmith, Black Sabbath and KISS, this superb ensemble cast of up-and-comers delivers an enduring film that Rolling Stone called "spectacularly funny!" 1976 was a time they'd never forget... if only they could remember..."

You will not be able to stream Dazed and Confused on Hulu after December 31, 2023.

5) Elf

Elf (Image via New Line Cinema)

Elf is a Christmas family comedy from the house of New Line Cinema. Jon Favreau directed the film, with a screenplay written by David Berenbaum. Released in theaters in 2003, the film quickly became a classic and has also inspired Elf: The Musical (2010) and the animated special, Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas.

The film stars Will Ferrell in the titular role alongside James Caan, Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Faizon Love, Peter Dinklage, and others in pivotal roles. Elf was a box-office success and even received critical acclaim for Ferrell's spectacular performance.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf - and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world--in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father - who's on Santa's "naughty" list, a new mother and a 10-year-old brother who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny - to save Christmas for New York and the world!"

Elf will be gone from Hulu's library after December 31, 2023.

6) Ford v Ferrari

Ford v Ferrari (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Ford v Ferrari is a biographical sports drama from the house of 20th Century Fox. The film is directed by James Mangold, with the screenplay being written by Jason Keller, Jez, and John-Henry Butterworth. The film premiered at the 2019 Telluride Film Festival in August 2019 before releasing in theaters towards the end of the year in November.

The film stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitríona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts, Noah Jupe, and others in pivotal roles. Not only was the film a banger at the box office, but it also received critical praise for the performance by the lead cast, the direction, and the editing.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"The true story of visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who together build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966."

You will no longer be able to stream Ford v Ferrari on Hulu from December 31, 2023.

7) The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Matrix is a cyberpunk sci-fi action film series from the house of Warner Bros. The franchise was created by the Wachowski brothers, who wrote and directed the first three films under the banner, which were released between 1999 and 2003.

The film series starred Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano, Marcus Chong, Robert Taylor, and others in pivotal roles. The Matrix (1999) was so successful at the box office that it spawned a whole franchise after it. The following two sequels were released in 2003 to make one of the most popular and iconic sci-fi film series of all time.

The official synopsis for The Matrix (1999) reads as follows:

"Have you ever had a dream that you were so sure was real? What if you couldn't awaken? How would you know the difference between dream and reality? When a beautiful stranger leads computer hacker Neo to a forbidding underworld, he discovers the shocking truth--the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence. Neo joins legendary and dangerous rebel warrior Morpheus in the battle to destroy the illusion enslaving humanity."

The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) will be gone from Hulu on December 31, 2023. The relatively new release, The Matrix Resurrections, will stay on for streaming on Hulu.

8) Men in Black trilogy

Men in Black trilogy (Image via Sony Pictures)

Men in Black is a sci-fi action comedy film franchise from Sony Pictures. The titles under the original trilogy were released in 1997, 2003, and 2012, with Barry Sonnenfeld as the director. The franchise takes its inspiration from Lowell Cunningham's 1990 comic book series, The Men in Black.

The cast featured Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the central characters, alongside Linda Fiorentino, Tony Shalhoub, Rip Torn, Rosario Dawson, Lara Flynn Boyle, Johnny Knoxville, Josh Brolin, Jemaine Clement, Emma Thompson, and others in pivotal roles throughout the trilogy. Men in Black trilogy has been a very successful film series, earning over $1.68 billion worldwide.

The official synopsis for the first film in the franchise reads as follows:

"Men in Black follows the exploits of agents Kay and Jay, members of a top-secret organization established to monitor alien activity on Earth. The two MiB find themselves in the middle of the deadly plot by an intergalactic terrorist who has arrived on Earth to assassinate two ambassadors from opposing galaxies."

The Men in Black trilogy will be gone from Hulu's library on December 31, 2023.

9) Oblivion

Oblivion (Image via Universal Pictures)

Oblivion is a post-apocalyptic action adventure from the house of Universal Pictures. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay written by Karl Gajdusek and Michael deBruyn, with its foundation in an unpublished graphic novel by Kosinski of the same name.

The film stars Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Andrea Riseborough, Olga Kurylenko, Melissa Leo, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Zoë Bell, and others in pivotal roles. The film received praise for its production and visuals but received criticism for its screenplay.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"This groundbreaking cinematic event stars Tom Cruise as Jack Harper, the lone security repairman stationed on a desolate, nearly-ruined future Earth. When he rescues a beautiful stranger from a downed spacecraft, her arrival triggers a nonstop chain of events that forces him to question everything he knows, and leaves humanity's fate in his hands."

Hulu will remove Oblivion from its library on December 31, 2023.

10) Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Tropic Thunder is a satirical action comedy from the house of Paramount Pictures. The film is directed by Ben Stiller, with Justin Theeroux, Etan Cohen, and Ben Stiller writing the screenplay. The film premiered at the 2008 San Diego Comic-Con before releasing in theaters across the US in August 2008.

The film starred Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Jeff Kahn, Anthony Ruivivar, Jay Baruchel, Brandon T. Jackson, and Steve Coogan in pivotal roles alongside Ben Stiller himself. Tropic Thunder received mostly praise for its story, performances, and characters. However, the depictions of brownface makeup and disabled people attracted controversy.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"An action comedy about a group of self-absorbed actors who set out to make the biggest war film ever. After ballooning costs (and the out of control egos of the pampered cast) threaten to shut down the movie, the frustrated director refuses to stop shooting, leading his cast deep into the jungles of Southeast Asia for "increased realism," where they inadvertently encounter real bad guys."

You won't be able to stream Tropic Thunder on Hulu after December 31, 2023.

These are some of our top picks of films that you need to watch right now before they are gone from Hulu's library.

There is uncertainty about whether these titles will be back on Hulu once again. So if you have been thinking of watching one of these films, now is the perfect time to do so.