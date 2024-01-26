Tennis shoes are not your average sneakers, as they were created specifically for the ping pong game. But the redeeming quality of these kicks is that they can also be worn outside the court and are versatile enough to be styled with a wide range of outfits. The origin of tennis shoes dates back to the 19th century, and the popularity of this footwear silhouette hasn't waned to date.

Tennis shoes feature grip control, cushioning technology, shock-absorbent compounds, and other performance-driven features that set them apart from the average sneaker. Over the years, brands like Adidas, Nike, Skechers, and others have released tennis shoe silhouettes that seamlessly blend fashion and function.

10 Best tennis shoes to avail in 2024

1) Adidas men's court jam-control

The Adidas men's court jam-control (Image via Amazon)

These men's shoes feature an upper dressed in whitish breathable mesh material, coupled with cotton-made laces, also dressed in a white hue, allowing for a customizable fit. The brand's Three Stripes logo is embossed on the side of the sneakers in a black hue. The dichromatic-colored sole ensures impact absorption and traction control on and off the courts.

These shoes are priced at $89 on Amazon.

2) Skechers women's Bobs shoes

The Skechers women's Bobs shoes (Image via Amazon)

These Skechers shoes are featured in an off-white canvas fabric that covers the upper. Red highlights can be seen on the tongue, side, and lining of the sneakers, contrasting against the white base. The shoes feature a memory foam footbed to keep the foot cushioned during long activities.

These feminine shoes are priced at $38 on Amazon.

3) Asics Gel-Contend shoes

The Asics gel-contend shoes (Image via Amazon)

These low-cut sneakers are crafted from a combo of mesh material in a gray hue and tonal synthetic leather materials patched at the back and toe bumpers of the shoes.

Pink accentuations are visible on the lining that runs from the inner to the padded heel tab. The shoes feature an ortho-lite sock liner for moisture control and GEL LITE technology for shock absorption during play.

These shoes are priced at $49 on Amazon.

4) Nike women's athletic-built shoes

The Nike women's athletic-built shoes (Image via Amazon)

These Nike shoes are built from a blend of synthetic and mesh materials, both in a black hue and crafted on top of a flexible, cushioned rubber sole in a white hue. The outsole features a computer-generated model that results in a natural piston effect as the feet move, providing more cushioning and flexibility.

These shoes are priced at $60 on Amazon.

5) Puma men's Tazon 6

Puma men's Tazon 6 (Image via Amazon)

These old-school-inspired sporty shoes are enveloped primarily in a white textile material, alongside a mesh fabric, also in a white hue, with black detailing on the synthetic material on the side. The EVA technology in the sole cushions the foot against impact during play.

These tennis shoes are priced at $69 on Amazon.

6) Tommy Hilfiger slip-on shoes

Tommy Hilfiger slip-on shoes (Image via Amazon)

These slip-ons feature a blue denim material that dresses the upper of the sneakers, with the red, white, and black logo of the brand embedded on the tongue and on the white non-slip rubber outsole. The elastic global stripe and padded footbed allow for added comfort during play.

These shoes are priced at $45 US dollars on Amazon.

7) Adidas Defiant speed

The Adidas Defiant Speed (Image via Adidas)

These low-tops are designed from an off-white lightweight synthetic fabric that serves as the base for the neon green, black, pink, and grey hues to stand out.

ADITUFF TOE technology keeps the toe and medial forefoot protected against foot drag.

These tennis shoes are priced at $98 on Amazon.

8) New Balance 1006 v1

The New Balance 1006 v1 (Image via Amazon)

These New Balance shoes are featured in a blend of leather, mesh, and synthetic fabrics, all in a black hue, highlighted by the pink detailing on the outsole, tongue, side, and lining.

The REVlite technology on the midsoles ensures lightweight cushioning.

These shoes are priced at $109 on Amazon.

9) Reebok Daily Fit DMX shoes

The Reebok Daily Fit DMX shoes (Image via Amazon)

These Reebok shoes feature an upper covered in a navy blue stretchable synthetic material, ensuring a secure fit. Yellow prints are visible on the cushioned lining, alongside the white details on the tongue and sole. The translucent unit on the toe cap ensures extra cushioning.

These shoes are priced at $46 on Amazon.

10) Asics Gel-Resolution sneakers

The Asics Gel-Resolution sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These Asics shoes come in a dichromatic design featuring an upper covered primarily in white synthetic material, accentuated by the purple hues of the laces, the side brand logo, and the rubber sole.

The rearfoot and forefoot GEL technology improves impact absorption and reduces the intensity of footstrikes.

These tennis shoes are priced at $119 on Amazon.

On the lookout for tennis shoes that are perfect both on and off the courts? Check out the above-mentioned.

