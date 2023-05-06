10 celebrities BLACKPINK's Jennie interacted with at the Met Gala 2023

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her debut appearance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Jennie is the second member of BLACKPINK to attend the event after Rosé, who previously graced the event in 2021. At the 2023 Met Gala, BLACKPINK's Jennie turned heads and captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and music fans alike.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie wore a white Chanel mini-dress, with a delicate white flower. Her look was complemented by black stockings and high heels, giving off a vintage 90s vibe. Fans said that the look perfectly fit into the Met Gala's theme, "In Honor of Karl," a tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Aside from her show-stopping fashion choices, Jennie also had the chance to rub elbows with some of her fellow celebrities. Since the Met Gala is an exclusive event with the top designers, models, and celebrities, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seen trending with many celebrities for her interactions with the guests.

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion and entertainment industry. It brings together the biggest names and personalities from all over the world.

BLACKPINK's Jennie rubbing shoulders with the HBO Girls, Naomi Campbell, Halle Bailey, and more

1) Song Hye-Kyo

The 2023 Met Gala marked a memorable moment for K-pop and K-drama fans alike as BLACKPINK's Jennie and Song Hye-kyo made a striking appearance. The Korean stars caught everyone's attention when they posed together for a photo that quickly went viral online. In the now-iconic picture, Song Hye-kyo flashes a sweet smile while Jennie exudes confidence with a poker face.

The photo made waves on social media, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Song Hye-kyo's fans flooding the comments section with their reactions to the snapshot.

2) Choi Sara

As one of South Korea's fashion industry giants, Choi's impressive presence at the Met Gala has garnered a legion of new fans worldwide. Not only has she captivated the international audience, but her star power has also sparked a frenzy in South Korea.

When BLACKPINK's Jennie, Song Hye-kyo, and Choi Sara struck a pose together at their table, fans went into a frenzy about their picture. The snapshot of the actress, singer, and model began trending on all social media platforms, with fans marveling at it.

3) Halle Bailey

At the Met Gala 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie had a chance encounter with American singer-songwriter and Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey. The star took to Twitter to share a collection of photos featuring the various celebrities she had met at the event, including Jennie.

The image soon sparked a trending topic on Weibo, with fans affectionately referring to BLACKPINK’s Jennie as "Jennie Little Mermaid" in honor of Halle's role in the Disney classic.

4) Whitney Peak

Chanel house ambassadors Whitney Peak and BLACKPINK's Jennie made quite the statement at the Met Gala with their on-theme looks. The two stars struck a pose for the photographers, highlighting their individual styles and fashion prowess.

Interestingly, Whitney Peak had previously recreated Jennie's Parisian look and even received high praise from fans on social media.

5) Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney

During the Met Gala 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie also met Euphoria stars Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney, who have been dubbed the "HBO girls" by fans.

The trio struck a pose for photographers, showcasing their unique and stylish outfits for the event.

6) Emma Chamberlain

✵ @jensamour jennie being interviewed by emma chamberlain at the met gala! #MetGala jennie being interviewed by emma chamberlain at the met gala! #MetGala https://t.co/6GfhgwRieQ

The interaction between BLACKPINK's Jennie and Emma Chamberlain during a VOGUE interview on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet has been a hit among fans. They loved the conversation between Jennie and Chamberlain and were gushing over the former's responses.

One particular moment in the video went viral, where a small clip in the corner captured American singer and rapper, Doja Cat, casually vaping. While this moment had no direct relation to Jennie, fans found it to be an iconic and humorous addition to the interview.

7) Naomi Campbell and Charlotte Casiraghi

Chanel named Kendrick Lamar, model Naomi Campbell, actor Margaret Qualley, and BLACKPINK's Jennie as this year's "Ambassadors and friends of the house." In celebration, the brand even posted group portraits of the stars on their official Instagram.

Additionally, Jennie made an appearance on Naomi Campbell's Instagram, as the two posed for a selfie along with Charlotte Casiraghi. The moment was cherished by fans, who were excited to see their favorite celebrities together and represent the fashion powerhouse Chanel.

8) Manu Rios

About Music @AboutMusicYT BLACKPINK's Jennie with Manu Rios at the 2023 Met Gala. BLACKPINK's Jennie with Manu Rios at the 2023 Met Gala. https://t.co/twGY7CVSbB

Manu Ríos, the Spanish actor, singer, and model known for playing Patrick in Netflix's Elite, shared a photo of himself with BLACKPINK's Jennie on his Instagram account.

The photo was part of his collection of pictures from the Met Gala, and fans were quick to fill the comment section with their reactions to the encounter between the two stars.

Amidst numerous celebrity interactions from the 2023 Met Gala, centered around K-pop star BLACKPINK's Jennie, fans couldn't be happier. They were also just as proud of the attention she received for her debut appearance at the event.

As the excitement from the Met Gala lingers, fans eagerly anticipate more celebrity interactions with BLACKPINK's Jennie in the future.

