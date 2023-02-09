Netflix's new Turkish thriller titled 10 Days of a Good Man is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 3 am ET. Based on the novel of the same name, it is reportedly the first film of a planned trilogy. The movie tells the story of a lawyer-turned-private investigator who delves deep into a missing-person case that ends up changing his life forever.

Helmed by Uluç Bayraktar, with the script penned by Mehmet Eroglu and Damla Serim, the movie stars Nejat İşler and many others playing key roles.

10 Days of a Good Man: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

Netflix released the official trailer for 10 Days of a Good Man on January 31, 2023, offering a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the movie. The trailer opens with a scene that shows the protagonist, Sadik, meeting a woman at a restaurant, following which the basic premise of the movie is established - a man has gone missing for nearly a month, and Sadik is tasked with the duty of tracking him down.

A number of key moments from the movie have been revealed in the trailer, although viewers can rest assured that there are no key spoilers that may ruin the viewing experience. Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and frightening tone that fans of thrillers would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Netflix also released an official description of the movie on their YouTube channel, which states:

''Is being a good man enough to provide justice? The first film of the trilogy, 10 Days of A Good Man, only on Netflix on February 10th. A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer of 10 Days of a Good Man, viewers can look forward to a gripping and powerful character-driven thriller drama that delves deep into some of the most uncomfortable realities of human existence. The trailer is quite dramatic and promises a lot of action, with significant twists and turns.

More about 10 Days of a Good Man cast

10 Days of a Good Man stars Nejat İşler in the lead role as Sadik. Sadik, who used to be a lawyer, now works as a brilliant private investigator with a knack for solving the most complicated cases.

In the film, Sadik works on a missing-person case that could potentially alter the course of his life in ways he had never imagined. Nejat İşler looks quite brilliant in the role, portraying the raw charisma and brilliance his character exhibits with stunning ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from him.

Apart from the upcoming Netflix thriller movie, the actor has worked in quite a few movies and shows over the years, including Nuri Bilge Ceylan's Winter Sleep, Egg, and Mustafa Hakkinda Hersey, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Ilayda Alisan, Ilayda Akdogan, Riza Kocaoglu, and Nur Fettahoglu, among many others.

