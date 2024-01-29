10 February 2024 K-pop comebacks to look forward to: LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, and more

Akin to every other month in the industry, February 2024 K-pop comebacks have gotten fans excited about the various and diverse music that'll be rolled out by artists. Ranging from rookie K-pop groups to solo comebacks, the second month of the new year has gotten quite a lot in store for K-pop fans.

BABYMONSTER, the latest rookie K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment will be rolling out new singles to further promote their albums and releases for the upcoming months of 2024. Additionally, fresh debuts are also expected to be made, such as NCT's latest and final unit, NCT WISH, Cha Eun-woo's solo releases, and more.

Moreover, with other popular artists standing on the list of February 2024 K-pop comebacks, such as ATEEZ, TWICE, etc., it effortlessly a much-looked-forward-to-month for K-pop fans.

10 artists who'll be rolling out their February 2024 K-pop comebacks

1) BABYMONSTER

First on the list of February 2024 K-pop comebacks is BABYMONSTER, the rookie K-pop girl group that recently debuted under YG Entertainment. Following their debut single, BATTER UP, the group is slated to release their first mini-album on April 1. However, as a pre-release for the same, the single, Stuck In The Middle, will be rolled out on February 1, 12 AM KST.

2) TWICE

The popular K-pop girl group, TWICE, is next on the list of February 2024 K-pop comebacks. TWICE is scheduled to release its thirteenth mini album, With YOU-th, on February 23, 2 PM KST. The album's pre-release single, GOT YOU, is slated for release on February 2, at 2 PM KST.

3) Young Posse

Another rookie K-pop girl group that sits on the list of February 2024 K-pop comebacks is Young Posse, housed under DSP Media and BEATS Entertainment. The group, following their mind-blowing and intriguing debut with the single, Macaroni Cheese, they'll be releasing a fresh digital single titled, Young Posse Up on February 4, 6 PM KST.

4) P1Harmony

Following several impressive mini-album releases, the K-pop boy group, P1Harmony is finally scheduled to roll out their first full-length album, Killin' It, on February 7. The music video and the digital version of the album, however, are expected to reach the fans sooner, on February 5, 6 PM KST.

5) NCT TEN

The second NCT member to roll out their solo debut is NCT's Ten, the Thai member housed under WayV. While the idol has rolled out several unofficial singles as a solo artist, such as Paint Me Naked, New Heroes, etc., he'll be rolling out his first official solo mini-album, TEN, on February 13, 6 PM KST.

6) ATEEZ

Next on the list of February 2024 K-pop comebacks is ATEEZ. The group is scheduled to release their third Japanese single, NOT OKAY, on February 28.

7) NCT WISH

The latest and final NCT sub-unit, NCT WISH, is scheduled to debut on February 28, with their single track, WISH. However, prior to their upcoming debut, the Japanese subunit has rolled out two pre-release tracks We Go! and Hands Up.

8) LE SSERAFIM

One of the most exciting K-pop girl groups, LE SSERAFIM, is also seated on the list of February 2024 K-pop comebacks. The group's third mini-album, EASY, is slated for release on February 19, 6 PM KST.

9) Cha Eun-woo

Another exciting solo artist on the list of February K-pop comebacks is the K-drama actor and K-pop idol, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. The idol will be making his solo debut through a single release on February 15.

10) MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

Last on the list of February 2024 K-pop comebacks is MAMAMOO's Moonbyul. The idol is expected to roll out her first full-length album, Starlit of Muse, on February 20, 6 PM KST.

With an exciting list of February K-pop comebacks, fans have been counting down the days to the same.

