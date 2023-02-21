1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 6 release date and air time on TLC

1000-lb Sisters season 4 returns for another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Chris rides a horse, and the family gets together for an outing. However, while everyone’s having fun, Amy worries about failing to be a good mother.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Amy reels from giving birth and finding out Michael has COVID-19; after 20 years, Chris gets back on the horse; Tammy is almost at the finish line for surgery approval, but worries she won't pass her final assessments.

1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 6 will air on Tuesday, February 21, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Tammy gets approved for surgery in the upcoming 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode

Since the start of this season, the 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy has been in a rehabilitation facility to ensure that she stays on top of her weight loss journey after going through a medical crisis. In a promo uploaded to social media, Tammy can be seen announcing that she finally got every doctor’s approval for the surgery.

In the clip, Tammy excitedly says that the devil tried to take her out but that she’s still here, adding:

"I overcame everything. I kicked the devil in the b**** and got approved for surgery."

In another promo clip for 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 6, Tammy makes her way to numerous specialists who need to sign off for her to get the surgery and is accompanied by many of her family members. When her family members enquire about how she is feeling, she tells them that she’s wondering if she’s healthy enough. Tammy also voices her concerns about her lungs.

In her confessional, Tammy said:

"I feel numb, like, I feel so many emotions going. I can’t cry. I can’t scream. I can’t yell. I’m nervous, scared, happy, excited."

She adds that after everything that she’s been through in life and everything that life has thrown her way, she hopes that she’s finally made enough progress for all her doctors to agree that she can get the surgery.

Amanda tells her to try and be positive and that everyone’s right there with her and that they’ll get through it together. When the doctor called them in, Amanda said in a confessional that she knew that the 1000-lb Sisters star was extremely scared.

In the clip, Amanda explains that Tammy is scared that she’s not going to get approved despite having put in so much work. The former further adds that as worried as she is, the rest of them are equally afraid of one of the doctors saying no.

In another clip, the family gathers together for a picnic, but not everyone is having a great time. With Michael coming down with Covid, Amy, who recently became a mother for the second time, is feeling overwhelmed. She takes the kids to the outing all by herself, and while everyone pitches in to help her, she feels like she cannot do it. In a confessional, she explains her exhaustion:

"Everyone is having fun, having a good ol’ time but I’m over here, hot as h***, I just recuperated from surgery. I just feel like how the h*** am I going to do this by myself?"

