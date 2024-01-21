15 upcoming sneakers to look forward to in 2024

With the predicted release of upcoming sneakers, 2024 seems to be an exciting year for sneaker lovers. There are so many pairs on the list of planned releases that will leave any sneakerhead surprised. From classics to modern collaborations, the roster for this year appears to offer a wide variety of styles to suit every taste and inclination.

The sneaker market has been dynamic since its beginning, changing swiftly to keep up with developments in both style and technology. This year, businesses are continuing to push the limits of design and usability, and this is no different. The selection is incredible, ranging from extremely stylish pieces to necessary sports equipment.

These futuristic shoes honor the colorful culture and rich tradition of sneakerheads while exhibiting the latest advancements in footwear design. The upcoming sneakers are likely to delight and fascinate you, whether you're a collector or simply searching for your next best pair. Let's examine some of the outstanding models that are on sale this year in more detail.

Upcoming sneakers in 2024 that you would love to know about

1) The Nike Astro Grabber by Bode

A Retro Rebirth The Bode x Nike Astro Grabber is the ideal fusion of modern design and '70s inspiration. These sneakers, which should be sold in a few locations and online, are a must-have for everyone who appreciates retro styles. It's a wearable work of craftsmanship worth $200 that is more than just a shoe.

2) Nike Book 1

A star both on and off the court, Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 is going to change the game. This sneaker can be worn for casual wear or for basketball. The combined aspects of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Force 1 make this pair a significant one. It is expected to retail for $170 after it first debuts at major retailers.

3) Nike Clogposite x Supreme

The Styleable Resurrection Ready to take over summertime fashion is the Nike x Supreme Clogposite. These fashionable shoes, which run about $180, will be offered for sale at select Nike retailers as well as Supreme locations. Anyone who wants to stand out will benefit greatly from its unique appearance.

4) Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R

Wear the Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R to go out in style. Renowned for his vivid color selections, Action Bronson has added the New Balance 1906R to his collection of colorful sneakers. These will retail for approximately $140 suggested retail and be accessible both online and at New Balance shops. These pairs will suit anyone who loves to play bold when it comes to experimenting with sneaker hues.

5) Footprint Boot by Louis Vuitton

The Buzz of the Viral The Footprint Boot by Louis Vuitton Anticipate an internet sensation with the Louis Vuitton Footprint Boot. Fashion enthusiasts will love it for its unique style and eye-catching monogram. This boot is offered in Louis Vuitton boutiques and retails for about $1,100.

6) NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low sneakers

A Full Circle Moment The collaborative NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low is a notable project. It costs roughly $130 at retail and can be bought online as well as in a few Nike stores. The combination of streetwear and traditional design aspects is embodied in these sneakers.

7) Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Juniper

Crocs: The Clever Turn, Pollex Juniper x Salehe Bembury, Salehe Bembury is reinventing shoes with her latest collaboration with Crocs. The Pollex Juniper will retail for about $85 and be available online and at Crocs stores. It gives any collection of sneakers a unique touch.

8) HIDDEN.NY x ASICS GEL-NYC sneakers

The Digital Edge Through this collaboration, a classic design is given a modern twist. The HIDDEN.NY x ASICS GEL-NYC will go on sale at ASICS stores and a few more carefully chosen retailers for $160. The digital pattern and its features are perfect for tech-savvy people.

9) Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICS GEL-QUANTUM sneakers

Rethinking Class The ASICS GEL-QUANTUM by Cecilie Bahnsen combines fashion and athletics. It retails for $200 and is available both online and in several ASICS locations. For those who value both comfort and style, these shoes are ideal.

10) The iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe Reimagined” sneakers

A classic choice, it can be for any sneakerhead. Look forward to incredible things when you purchase the Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined." It will cost roughly $170 and be accessible both online and at Jordan stores. This footwear is perfect for both infrequent buyers and ardent devotees.

11) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive” sneakers

This collaboration between Travis Scott and Air Jordan is another crucial element. It will be available online and in Jordan Brand stores for approximately $175 at retail. Its natural color palette complements a wide range of fashion looks.

12) Air Jordan 4 "Industrial Blue" from Nike

Honoring a remarkable breakthrough, the Air Jordan 4 "Industrial Blue" pays homage to the 35-year existence of the shoe. This sneaker will retail for approximately $200 at retail and be available online and in Jordan Brand stores. It is ideal for fans, as it pays tribute to a vintage item.

13) J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio” sneakers

The Air Jordan 3 "Rio," which honors J Balvin's child, will retail for about $190 in Jordan Brand stores and online. J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio" stands out as a unique addition to any sneaker collection thanks to its vibrant hues. Both casual sneakerheads and collectors should consider it a valuable addition to their collections.

14) The Adidas Samba x JJJJound sneakers

This collaboration, which honors the Samba's 75th anniversary, will surely be a hit. The JJJJound x Adidas Samba will retail for about $110 both online and in Adidas shops. For fashion-savvy individuals, it's a chic complement to any ensemble.

15) Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack

Travis Scott has gained widespread recognition recently. In 2022 and 2023, he was the most sought-after name in sneaker applications. His first pair of sneakers, the Jordan Jumpman Jack, will be available in 2024. Bright colors and a fantastic everyday design are combined with some of Travis Scott's trademark unique elements, including the reversed Swoosh insignia, in this sneaker.

In 2024, a ton of interesting shoe launches are planned. Whether you are a sneaker collector or just looking for the perfect pair, there is something special for every sneakerhead. These upcoming sneakers will be sold in stores that carry the related brands as well as online. Watch for the release dates so you can add some incredible kicks to your collection!