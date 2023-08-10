In a world where movies often depict fantasies of wealth and fame, there exists a group of celebs who have adopted distinct approaches. Leonardo DiCaprio's unwavering commitment to environment preservation, Taylor Swift's passionate advocacy for education, and Beyoncé's ardent support for disaster relief serve as inspiring examples of the same.
These celebrities have effectively utilized their success to make a significant impact. They go beyond simply making one-time donations and actively support a range of causes, giving away their wealth to those in need of assistance.
Whether it's financing treatments, advocating for animal welfare, or contributing to emergencies, these famous figures consistently demonstrate their dedication to philanthropy. This commitment deeply resonates with both their fans and the wider community.
From Taylor Swift to Justin Bieber: 20 celebs who generously donated their wealth
1) Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen, a prominent celeb in the entertainment industry, has not only established herself as a successful model, author, and television personality but also as a dedicated philanthropist.
She actively contributes to various causes, notably providing beauty school tuition for aspiring students. Moreover, her unwavering support for Planned Parenthood exemplifies her strong dedication to women's health and rights.
2) Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, the renowned singer and celeb, has a commendable history of philanthropy that clearly showcases her unwavering dedication to utilizing her wealth for positive impact.
Her benevolent acts span various domains, key among them being providing aid to victims affected by the devastating Louisiana floods and lending support to various cancer research initiatives worth $100,000. Furthermore, her vocal advocacy for Kesha during her tumultuous trial drew considerable attention and underscored Swift's solidarity with fellow artists.
3) Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom, a renowned actor, has been serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2009. His philanthropic endeavors have taken him to West Africa, where he met families impacted by the violence inflicted by Boko Haram.
In 2014, during his performance in Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, Bloom raised an impressive $71,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This was accomplished through an auction of the shirt he wore in the production, allowing each charity auction winner to personally remove his shirt.
4) John Cena
John Cena, renowned for his strength in the wrestling ring, possesses an equally powerful and compassionate heart. In 2015, the celeb achieved a monumental milestone by granting 500 Make-A-Wish requests, becoming the first celebrity to do so.
In 2012, Cena collaborated with WWE to launch and promote his own line of Breast Cancer Awareness Month merchandise, raising an impressive $1 million for this noble cause. Further showcasing his generosity, he donated 1 million Delta frequent flyer miles to Make-A-Wish in 2010.
5) Matt Damon
Matt Damon, a renowned celeb in the film industry, established Water.org as a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide safe water and sanitation to individuals worldwide.
This noble cause has already benefited over 9 million people. In 2016 alone, the organization donated $14.9 million in philanthropic funds to support its WaterCredit partners.
6) Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey, a prominent celeb in the media industry, has dedicated herself to philanthropy and making a positive impact on society. Through her support of various charitable causes, she has made significant contributions that are worth noting.
While the exact amount of her donations is not publicly disclosed, the efforts of Oprah's Angel Network have successfully raised over $80 million.
7) Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, the renowned singer and celebrity, has demonstrated his remarkable generosity through various acts of philanthropy. One noteworthy example of this is when he selflessly decided to donate the entire amount earned from selling his luxurious Ferrari, which totaled a whopping $434,500, to support charitable organizations.
Bieber's strong zeal and commitment have made a positive impact on the world. This is further exemplified by his vast range of philanthropic efforts.
8) George Lucas
George Lucas, the renowned filmmaker and celeb, has made a remarkable commitment. After selling Lucasfilm to Disney for an astounding $4.05 billion, he has pledged the majority of this sum towards educational causes.
His dedication to educational reform is widely recognized, as he actively supports various educational organizations through his foundation, known as The George Lucas Educational Foundation.
9) Zendaya
Zendaya, the renowned actress and celebrity, recognized for her remarkable performances in Dune and Euphoria, consistently harnesses her influence to create a meaningful impact.
On her birthday, she successfully raised an impressive $50,000 for Convoy of Hope, an organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged women across multiple countries. Moreover, collaborating with Bella Thorne, she supported Donate My Dress, a non-profit endeavor ensuring that young girls have access to elegant dresses for their high school proms.
10) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Beyoncé, the music superstar and celeb, has been widely recognized for her generosity. She rallied support and collected over $82,000 to aid victims affected by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.
Additionally, she played a pivotal role as a performer in a Tidal concert that aimed to raise funds for the Robin Hood Foundation. These funds were allocated towards supporting arts, education, and various global initiatives.
11) Ed Sheeran
British musician and celeb, Ed Sheeran, has consistently demonstrated his generosity. Most recently, he donated 20 items to a charity shop at a hospice in the UK, resulting in an impressive $1,280 raised.
In addition, he organized an auction where lucky fans had the chance to meet him and attend one of his highly sought-after shows. This incredible event raised over $9,700 for the London Irish Centre.
12) Miley Cyrus
In 2014, Miley Cyrus, a well-known celebrity, established the Happy Hippy Foundation to support disadvantaged youth, particularly LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable communities.
The organization ensures that all operational expenses are privately covered, guaranteeing that every donation directly benefits those in need. In 2015, Cyrus raised $69,000 at a gala by auctioning off three of her paintings.
13) Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake, the renowned singer and celebrity, has actively engaged in various charitable initiatives. From 2008 to 2012, he embraced the role of hosting the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open event.
In a remarkable display of generosity during an AmfAR auction in 2014, Timberlake contributed $80,000 to acquire a captivating Damien Hirst painting. Furthermore, he donated $3 million of the earnings from a Super Bowl concert in 2013 towards supporting the Shriners Hospital for Children.
14) Demi Lovato
Pop icon and celebrity, Demi Lovato, is estimated to have a net worth of around $40 million. She has actively participated in charitable endeavors, dedicating her efforts to raise awareness about health issues.
Lovato has also engaged extensively with the WE Foundation and even had the opportunity to visit Kenya, where she interacted with local families and explored a wildlife sanctuary. Moreover, she donated over $80,000 to support the foundation through contributions and appearances.
15) Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani, the renowned singer and celebrity, actively participates in philanthropic endeavors. She demonstrates her generosity by dedicating both her time and financial resources to causes that hold significant meaning for her.
An exemplary instance of her benevolence is the time in 2011 when she donated a generous sum of $1 million to the Save the Children Japan Earthquake Tsunami Children in Emergency Fund.
16) Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper has demonstrated his commitment to improving schools in Chicago. In a recent announcement, he unveiled his foundation's generous donation of $1 million to the Chicago school district. Moreover, for every $10,000 raised, Chance pledged an additional $100,000.
Furthermore, he actively engages in fundraising initiatives to provide warm clothing for children during cold weather and equip public schools with much-needed technology they would otherwise struggle to afford.
17) Rihanna
Through her Clara Lionel Foundation, renowned singer and celeb, Rihanna, is committed to supporting various noble causes such as the arts, education, and more. During her highly anticipated third annual Diamond Ball, held in New York City, she successfully raised an astounding amount of over $840,000 in support of her foundation.
Moreover, it also provides support to students pursuing studies in the fields of oncology and nuclear medicine from Rihanna's homeland, Barbados.
18) Elton John
Elton John, the acclaimed singer, is also widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts. Over the course of 25 years, through his AIDS Foundation, he has raised an impressive sum exceeding $400 million to provide support for individuals living with HIV/AIDS and to advance crucial research towards finding a cure.
In addition to hosting the esteemed White Tie & Tiara Ball, the celeb has contributed by auctioning off his own played pianos and other valuable memorabilia.
19) Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio, the celeb with an estimated net worth of around $300 million, is recognized for his philanthropic efforts. Through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, he has generously donated a portion of his wealth to support organizations dedicated to combating climate change. In 2017 alone, the foundation pledged to contribute $20 million towards this cause.
Furthermore, DiCaprio actively utilizes his influence as a celebrity to raise awareness about important issues and has been invited to speak at prestigious places, including the United Nations.
20) Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas, the renowned Hollywood legend, celebrated for his captivating performances in films like Spartacus, was not only an esteemed actor but also a prominent philanthropist.
Following his passing, it came to light that he generously allocated the majority of his impressive $61 million fortune to various foundations and organizations. A sum of over $50 million was devoted to institutions like St. Lawrence University, Westwoods Sinai Temple, the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, and the Culver City Kirk Douglas Theatre.
These celebs' charitable endeavors exemplify how fame and wealth can be harnessed to benefit society. With their influence and resources, they have made a tangible impact in various areas such as education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.
Being a celebrity entails more than just personal achievements - it carries the responsibility to contribute back to society and drive positive change. These stories serve as reminders that privilege brings the opportunity to give back beyond the spotlight, leaving a lasting legacy.