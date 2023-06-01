20 Female Celebs who were Unhappy with their Plastic Surgeries

Being a Hollywood celebrity is no easy feat. They are always in the spotlight and constantly under the scrutiny of the media, with their looks being a constant topic of discussion for numerous tabloids. Thus, naturally, the pressure to look young and retain their youthful attraction may get to them, which explains why many celebs often choose to undergo plastic surgery.

Over the years, many celebrities have gone through plastic surgery to enhance their natural beauty or look a certain way. Sometimes, however, they have regretted their decision later on, especially in cases where these surgeries did not yield the desired results.

Some well-known celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Victoria Beckham, and Cameron Diaz, among others, have openly talked about undergoing different cosmetic procedures that left them dissatisfied. Here, we take a look at 20 such actresses who expressed similar sentiments.

Jamie Lee Curtis to Gwyneth Paltrow: 20 female celebrities who opened up about being unhappy with their plastic surgeries

1) Chrissy Teigen

The 37-year-old beloved television personality and model Chrissy Teigen is one celebrity who has never shied away from speaking her mind. The model had openly talked about going under the knife for breast augmentation when she was just 20 years of age.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Teigen candidly spoke about plastic surgery. She said:

"You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect...Everyone filters their sh*t - dedits, or Facetunes so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like. It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies. It’s lying to people by omission."

Later on, the model took to her Instagram to inform fans that she was going to remove her breast implants through surgery as she no longer wanted them and desired to feel comfortable in her own skin. She said, "(the implants) have been great" but she did not need them anymore.

2) Melissa Gilbert

59-year-old renowned actress, producer, and politician Melissa Gilbert is another high-profile celebrity who has come forward and spoken about getting plastic surgery done. According to Fresherslive, the actress had several plastic surgeries done, including rhinoplasty surgery, breast implants, and a nose job.

However, in 2015, Gilbert disclosed that she regretted having breast implants. She was concerned about her health condition due to the surgery and wanted the implants removed. In A Tale Of Two Titties, which is a blog post, Melissa Gilbert, wrote:

"I aI am concerned for my health and I don't like the way they look or feel...Frankly, I'd like to be able to take a Zumba class without the fear that I'll end up with two black eyes."

3) Victoria Beckham

49-year-old famous English fashion designer and media personality, Victoria Beckham, also opened up about her regrets about having plastic surgery done. The designer revealed that she went under the knife to have breast implants.

In the 2017 issue of British Vogue, Victoria Beckham went on to write a letter to her younger self where she mentioned her surgery and explained that she wished she never had done it. She also advised her young fans to celebrate their natural body:

"I should probably say, don’t mess with your b*obs...All those years I denied it—stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got."

4) Tori Spelling

Another well-known celebrity who spoke about their experience with plastic surgery mishaps is the 50-year-old American author and actress Tori Spelling. In 2011, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress revealed that she had breast implants and regretted getting them in the latter part of her life after she became a mother.

In a Good Morning America interview, she opened up about her plastic surgery experience and her thoughts on it:

"Well I got my b*obs done in my early 20's and if I had known it would or could possibly impact production of milk, I would never had had them done."

5) Jessica Simpson

The 42-year-old actress, singer, and fashion designer Jessica Simpson is another renowned celebrity who admitted to undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her facial features. As per Life & Style, the singer had a non-surgical facelift. Simpson also openly talked about her insecurities regarding her body after her pregnancy.

As reported by TheThings, Jessica Simpson went through two tummy tuck surgeries after giving birth. While she never addressed these surgeries, in 2006, Simpson did open up about immediately regretting getting Restylane fillers. In an interview with Glamour, she said:

"I had that Restylane stuff...It looked fake to me. I didn't like that. But…it went away in, like, four months. My lips are back to what they were. Thank God!"

6) Gwyneth Paltrow

The Academy Award-winning 50-year-old actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been vocal about using injectables to look a certain way. As per Daily Mail, the actress admitted to taking injectables to look less "grumpy."

However, in 2013, Paltrow opened up about how she would almost do anything for skin care, apart from trying Botox once more. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she recalled her past experience with Botox, saying:

"I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy."

7) Joan Rivers

The highly acclaimed actress and comedian Joan Rivers was considered one of the pioneers of women in comedy. She was also known for being extremely passionate about plastic surgery and was quite vocal about the many procedures she went through in her lifetime.

In the memoir, The Book of Joan: Tales of Mirth, Mischief and Manipulation, written by Rivers' daughter Melissa, it was revealed that Joan went under a total of 348 cosmetic operations throughout her life. However, the late actress reportedly did not like the outcome of one of her liposuction processes.

As per Women's Health, Rivers said, while commenting on the matter:

"I didn't check out the doctor and the result wasn't smooth,"

8) Courteney Cox

F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Courteney Cox is another popular celebrity who admitted to getting cosmetic fillers. The actress has openly talked about receiving cosmetic injections to look youthful and appealing. However, after many layers of cosmetic enhancement, the actress began regretting them.

As reported by Women's Health, she later disclosed that several doctors suggested her to get various fillers from time to time, which made her uncomfortable with her looks. She also opened up about taking the decision to get her fillers dissolved. In an interview with New Beauty, she revealed:

"I've had all my fillers dissolved. I'm as natural as I can be...I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do."

9) Sharon Osbourne

X Factor UK judge Sharon Osbourne, who is currently 70 years old, is no stranger to plastic surgery. Osbourne has always been open about her facelift cosmetic procedures. Although most of the time, she liked the end result, there are a few times that the television personality regretted going under the knife.

In 2021, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she would no longer receive any plastic surgery after a facelift went horribly wrong, as per People. In an interview with The Sun, the author and media personality opened up about the whole situation. She said:

"That one put me off and it frightens me...I really f*cking pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more....Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."

10) Nicole Kidman

55-year-old actress Nicole Kidman is undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Hollywood. She is also one of those celebrities who has tried Botox to enhance her natural features. As stated by Women's Heath, she called the Botox "an unfortunate incident."

As per Women's Health, the renowned actress opened up about regretting the procedure:

"I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again."

11) Heidi Montag

Reality TV star Heidi Montag is well-known for having gone through a total of ten cosmetic surgeries in just one day back in 2010, as reported by Women's Health. However, later on, the 36-year-old television personality highly regretted her decision to undergo so many surgeries and make drastic changes to her natural body.

She has also opened up about her plastic surgery journey in several interviews. As per Women's Health, in an interview, Heidi Montag recalled:

"I was definitely way in over my head. I’m glad it worked out and you can’t really reverse time,...I kind of wanted a few enhancements and then it kind of got out of hand. I wasn’t told really the repercussions and what would happen, emotionally and psychically, and the pain I would be in. I was kind of in shock."

12) Dana Delany

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany, who is currently 67 years of age, is another celebrity who has talked about getting Botox after it was suggested by her dermatologist. She has also revealed the outcome of the Botox injection to her skin.

She then declared that she would never undergo any kind of plastic surgery after that incident. As reported by Women's Health, in an interview, the Desperate Housewives star opened up about her experience:

"My dermatologist was saying, 'You should try it.' He injected my forehead, hit a nerve, and created a huge hematoma...The nerve has been dead ever since. It affected the muscle in my right eye, so my eye has started to droop a little bit."

13) Adrienne Bailon

Cheetah Girls actress Adrienne Bailon, who is currently 39, has also admitted that she had undergone breast implantation surgery. In a 2014 interview with E! News, Adrienne Bailon candidly spoke about her surgery and how she regretted it:

"Probably one of my greatest regrets,...I went from having an insecurity that I didn't have big breasts to now looking like a p*rn star. And I was like 'Uh, this is not great.'"

14) Jennifer Grey

The 63-year-old actress Jennifer Grey, who rose to stardom after playing the female lead in the popular romantic movie Dirty Dancing, is one of those celebrities whose decision to undergo plastic surgery affected their entire career.

The celebrity candidly opened up about getting a nose job done and regretting it later on. Back in 2012, in an interview with The Mirror, the actress spoke about the surgery, saying:

"I went into the ­operating room a ­celebrity and came out anonymous...It was the nose job from hell. I’ll always be this once-famous actress nobody recognizes because of a nose job."

15) Kathy Griffin

The well-known actor and comedian Kathy Griffin, who is currently 62 years old, has always openly talked about going under plastic surgeries and has even taken them as inspiration for her comedy routines.

As stated by Women's Health, she once candidly spoke about one of her disastrous liposuction processes. In the interview, the celebrity comedian said:

"What I can't figure out is why I wasted time worrying about my looks...I am a comedian. I'm not on the runway in Milan. Believe it or not, people don't come to see me really thinking I'm going to look like Jennifer Aniston."

16) Lisa Rinna

Well-known model and television personality Lisa Rinna, who is best known for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has always been very vocal about discussing the process of her fillers and different cosmetic surgeries.

However, later on in her life, the TV personality said she regretted getting the fillers as she realized with time that the unnatural looks became discomforting and "gross". As reported by Women's Health, in an interview, the famous celebrity talked about getting the fillers removed as much as possible. She said:

"I have it like that for my whole career, right?...Stupid thing to do at 24....So then cut to a couple of years ago, I have a doctor remove as much as they possibly can because it got to the point where they were yucky. You know, they get hard. It's gross. So they are now whatever that was after they took out as much of the silicone as they could."

17) Malanie Griffith

The 65-year-old American actress Melanie Griffith, who is best known for her thriller movies, is also one of those Hollywood celebrities who has openly spoken about getting plastic surgeries. As per Life & Style, the actress admitted that she went overboard with her cosmetic surgeries and regretted getting them done.

As per Women's Health, Melanie Griffith opened up about getting her cosmetic procedures undone after people started calling the celebrity out for going too far with them:

"I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this sh*t that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."

18) Priscilla Presley

Another famous Hollywood celebrity who regretted getting plastic surgery is Priscilla Presley, who is currently 78. The acclaimed actress went on to open up about her experience of falling victim to a terrible Botox mishap. As per Women's Health, she revealed that a fake doctor injected silicone injections in her cheeks. On top of that, the silicone had been smuggled from Argentina.

Although the celebrity directly did not comment on it, as per Life & Style, back in 2008, her representative addressed the situation:

"Priscilla Presley was one of many documented victims of Dr. Daniel Serrano,...An investigation which uncovered his misconduct ultimately led to his imprisonment. Ms. Presley dealt with this matter years ago and everything is now well."

19) Cameron Diaz

Like Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz is one of those high-profile celebrities who tried Botox. However, her experience with it was reportedly horrible and the actress regretted her decision to receive it.

In a 2014 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the celebrity, who is currently 50 years old, openly talked about her experience:

"It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, 'No, I don't want to [be] like [that]'… I'd rather see my face aging than a face that doesn't belong to me at all,"

20) Jamie Lee Curtis

The 64-year-old Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is best known for her slasher movies, has also candidly spoken about getting a bit of plastic surgery over the years. However, the famous celebrity has also revealed that she did not want to do them again as they did not work for her.

As per Women's Health, the actress said in an interview:

"I've done it all. I've had a little plastic surgery,...I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it."

Some other celebrities whose plastic surgery went horribly wrong include Donatella Versace, Jocelyn Wildenstein, Meg Ryan, Anjelica Huston, Kim Basinger, Pamela Anderson, and Lara Flynn Boyle.

