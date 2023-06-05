20 female celebs who've transformed over the years

Hollywood celebrities are well-known for changing their looks from time to time and surprising fans with their striking new appearances. Given that they are often in the limelight, their looks soon become the talk of the town. From changing hair colors to having a complete transformation, celebrities do not hesitate to experiment with their appearance every now and then.

However, these changed looks are sometimes so far from the ones at the beginning of their careers, that they make the audience's jaw drop. Renowned celebrities such as Adele, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, Rebel Wilson, and Lady Gaga, among others, undoubtedly fit into this category, as they now look nothing like their previous selves.

Stills of Maddie Baillio, Rebel Wilson, and Kylie Jenner (Images Via IMDb)

On the other hand, celebrities who have been in the entertainment industry for a long time now, like Julia Roberts, Madonna, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Britney Spears, also look quite different now.

This list will provide an overview of celebrities who have completely changed in appearance over the years whether due to aging or cosmetic enhancements.

From Adele to Megan Fox: Take a closer look at 20 female celebs whose looks have transformed over the years

1) Madonna

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Madonna (Images Via Getty Images)

Considered the "Queen of Pop", the renowned songwriter and singer Madonna, who is currently 64, looks completely different from her earlier self. The celebrity is well-known for displaying various bold and striking looks over her long singing career. However, when she appeared at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, fans were shocked to see her new look as she almost looked unrecognizable.

As reported by Daily Mail, several professional surgeons in the entertainment industry believe that the Like a Virgin singer has undergone a lot of cosmetic procedures, including excessive botox and fillers in order to have a drastic facelift and even a rhinoplasty or a nose job. According to Shefinds, a Chicago-based board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Horn said, while commenting on the celebrity's new look:

"Madonna previously had a natural nose that suited her face. It appears as if she had rhinoplasty since this version has a pointy tip and seems too narrow"

2) Megan Fox

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Megan Fox (Images Via Getty Images)

The 37-year-old actress Megan Fox, who rose to face with her role as Mikaela Banes in the mega-hit movie series, Transformers, has drastically transformed her look over the years and looks quite far from what she used to look at the beginning of her acting career.

Fox now sports thick eyebrows, and more-plumped lips and has extremely sharp facial features, including a sharp jawline and cheekbones, giving her a completely different look from her earlier minimalist and natural girl-next-door look. As per The Skincare Edit, in a 2022 interview, the actress opened up about the insecurities she had regarding her natural look. The celebrity said:

"We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ [But] they most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,"

3) Adele

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Adele (Images Via Getty Images)

The 35-year-old English songwriter and singer Adele is undoubtedly one of the most prolific and beloved singers in the entertainment industry. The singer has gone on to win multiple Grammy Awards and even an Academy Award for her original song Skyfall from the James Bond movie of the same name.

Over her highly impressive singing career, Adele has gone through a massive transformation journey in terms of her look and style. She now flaunts her much-more sharp facial features and a toned figure than she used to back in her earlier days in the industry. Without a shred of doubt, fans have been blown away by the celebrity's new glammed-up look. In May 2020, Adele's personal trainer Pete Geracimo, took to Instagram to talk about the singer's journey to achieve this new look. Geracimo said:

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery,...When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month grueling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice."

4) Kylie Jenner

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Kylie Jenner (Images Via Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner is another high-profile celebrity who does not look the same as she used to at the beginning of her journey to the spotlight. Now, a successful businesswoman and media personality, Kylie Jenner's looks have massively transformed over the span of more than a decade since the 2007 debut of the iconic reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The youngest of her sisters, Kylie has taken her looks to a much more mature side. After denying it for several years, in 2015, the celebrity admitted to having lip fillers. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that year, she said:

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do."

In 2023, in an interview with Homme Girls, Kylie Jenner went candid and opened up about her transformed look. She said:

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!...Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

5) Miley Cyrus

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Miley Cyrus (Images Via Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus is another famous celebrity who has grown up in the public eye since her Disney days. Over the years, Cyrus has surprised fans with her many new looks that showcased drastic makeovers and hair-style changes, including a pixie haircut and a mullett, among others.

However, the pop singer's appearance in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022, shocked the fans the most as the Wrecking Ball singer looked extremely different, even almost unrecognizable. In her new look, the singer's entire face looks different as the shape of her face has changed, facial features are sharper and her teeth look quite different as well.

Although Cyrus is yet to comment on her new look, in a 2022 Elle interview, she opened up about her beauty routine. She said:

"Taking care of yourself from the inside out is so important. Your beauty routine is a form of self-love because it means you’re taking time out of your day to check in with yourself, mentally and physically."

6) Rebel Wilson

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Rebel Wilson (Images Via Getty Images)

When it comes to epic celebrity transformations, actress Rebel Wilson definitely comes to mind. The 43-year-old Jojo Rabbit star surprised fans in 2021 with her noteworthy weight loss and stunning new looks. The actress had previously opened up about her desire to live a healthier lifestyle. She had been working hard to achieve the look she has today and fans all around the world have applauded Wilson for her amazing determination.

In 2020, the actress took to Instagram to talk about her "mission" to accomplish her desired weight-loss goal. In an Instagram post, Rebel Wilson said:

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going … it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day,...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way … Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks, but I’m working hard."

7) Demi Lovato

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Demi Lovato (Images Via Getty Images)

Another prominent example of prominent celebrity transformation is that of singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato. The pop star had gone through several transitions in terms of her physical look over the years. With age, Lovato has opted for more edgy and goth looks. Her hairstyle has also changed with time. She now prefers and sports shorter hair. By the looks of her recent pictures, the changes in her look are quite visible and striking.

Especially the shape of her face and the shape of her lips look quite different from her earlier days. Her fashion choices and make-up routines have also drastically changed, making her look far from the way she looked in the earlier part of her career. Demi Lovato is one celebrity who has always been quite a body-positive person and a passionate advocate of it. As per PopSugar, she commented on her own body, saying:

"My body isn't perfect, I'm not my fittest but this is me!! And I love it!!"

8) Mandy Moore

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Mandy Moore (Images Via Getty Images)

The 39-year-old actress and singer Mandy Moore has always been considered a Hollywood sweetheart. She rose to immense fame with her role in the popular romantic movie A Walk to Remember. The actress became a household name after getting cast as Rebecca Pearson in the beloved TV series, This Is Us.

In recent times, the actress looks quite different from her look at the start of her career. Age might be a big factor in that as the actress looks more mature in terms of both her look and style. Her face shape also looks a bit different from before. Although many tabloids have claimed that the actress has gone under plastic surgery, Many Moore has always declined those claims. In a Glamour cover story in 2018, Moore addressed the plastic surgery rumors and said:

"You give less of a sh*t about how the world perceives you,...Now it’s more important to me to be self-satisfying. And I’m better at that. It just comes with time."

9) Khloe Kardashian

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Khloe Kardashian (Images Via Getty Images)

The 38-year-old socialite and media personality Khloe Kardashian is another celebrity who has gone through a lot of physical transformations over the years. However, her new look in 2021 became a topic of extensive discussions for various tabloids as the celebrity's face looked completely different.

Several news articles claimed that she had many face transplants. However, in 2022, while on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe Kardashian shut down all the rumors about her face transplants and admitted to having a nose job done. During the podcast, she said:

"It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I have?' I was like, 'That's crazy,'...It didn't bother me. It offended me. I just couldn't figure out why people thought that. I've had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know....I don't care to lie about it."

10) Britney Spears

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Britney Spears (Images Via Getty Images)

The "Princess of Pop", Britney Spears, who is currently 41 years of age, has always been in the spotlight throughout her entire singing career and has sported different and quite bold looks, making fans get blown away by them. However, in recent times, a drastic change in her look can be noticed. The singer does not look the same anymore as she used to in her earlier days in the industry.

Many fans of the celebrity have also speculated that she has undergone plastic surgery as her face looks quite different than before, whereas some fans have pointed out the fact that celebrities also grow old like normal human beings. The singer has not confirmed any plastic surgery rumors, but in a now-deleted 2022 Instagram post, she admitted to having thought about getting breast enlargement surgery. She said:

"It’s crazy living in Los Angeles. I was thinking about getting a boob job,...My boobs are fairly small. I mean, with the right bra it’s fine, but I was curious what a doctor would say! I lost seven pounds in the last six months and that’s a lot for me! I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee.’ They shrunk! I don’t know where my boobs went."

11) Hilary Duff

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Hilary Duff (Images Via Getty Images)

The Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff, who currently portrays the fan-favorite lead character Sophie Tompkins in Hulu's How I Met Your Father, looks far from what she used to look in her Disney days. Over her long-spanning acting career, the actress has chosen to go for a bit of an edgy look, which is different from her earlier looks.

In 2020, the actress revealed that after her pregnancies she had been working really hard to get back to her desired shape. However, she has never commented on her new edgy look, especially her surprising and quite striking appearance in How I Met Your Father. However, back in 2010, the actress admitted to having her smile altered. She received veneers after her two front teeth got chipped on a microphone during a performance.

In 2014, the celebrity also went on to shut down a rumor about getting lip injections. In a tweet, she wrote:

"Same lips I’ve always had … In this case, it’s just red lipstick and a fancy angle."

12) Mariah Carey

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Mariah Carey (Images Via Getty Images)

Mariah Carey is another celebrity singer who has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Considered the powerhouse of vocal ranges, the Always Be My Baby singer had quite the glammed-up transformation throughout her career.

In an exclusive interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut, in 2015, Mariah Carey spoke about her new-found make-up routine with the help of expert professionals. She said:

"I don’t think there were great beauty trends in the ’90s — I was just doing my own thing. In the beginning, I didn’t know what was going on with the makeup, and then later I was fortunate to work with great people,...I used to work with Laura Mercier; that was a turning point for me."

13) Christina Aguilera

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Christina Aguilera (Images Via Getty Images)

Another massive celebrity glammed-up makeover example is that of singer Christina Aguilera. The singer has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades now and throughout all this time, fans have seen several new looks from the singer, songwriter, and television personality.

However, her most recent extremely toned and glammed-up look has surprised fans the most as the celebrity looks almost unrecognizable. The singer is currently 42 years of age and looks totally different from the 2000's Aguilera. The singer has openly talked about undergoing plastic surgeries to get her desired new look. In an interview with Allure, Christina Aguilera said:

"I think it’s great to share and to be honest and open about what you’re doing — in your comfort zone, of course,...I’ve always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that,...I think we all can rely on a little help. Why not?...Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach....For me, it’s about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best."

14) Maddie Baillio

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Maddie Baillio (Images Via Getty Images)

Speaking of amazing celebrity transformations, the transformation of Maddie Baillio is absolutely amazing. The Dumplin' actress does not look the same anymore. She has visibly lost a lot of weight and has been living a healthy and happy life.

The Hairspray Live! has revealed that she started transforming her lifestyle into a much healthier one during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. During that time, she focused on herself and started working hard to get to her desired weight. The actor and singer, who is currently 27 years old, talked about her new healthy lifestyle in an interview with People. The celebrity said:

"Life is good. I’m in a lovely, healthy relationship with myself and my body and my family and my partner, [boyfriend Solomon Reynolds]. … I’m in a much more centered, grounded place."

15) Lady Gaga

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Lady Gaga (Images Via Getty Images)

From the very beginning of her career, the iconic singer and actress Lady Gaga has always been the talk of the town with her campy looks. Each and every look of the singer, who is now 37 years old, has been considered a fashion statement. However, in current times, there is a visible change in the singer's approach to fashion.

She has now chosen to have more old classic Hollywood looks. With chic dresses and stunning diamonds, Lady Gaga has been serving some pretty iconic looks lately. Fans have been loving her new looks as the singer looks absolutely gorgeous in them. Gaga is one celebrity who has always been confident with her looks and has never surrendered to society's beauty standards. As per Variety, in an interview, the celebrity said:

"You define beauty yourself, society doesn’t define your beauty."

16) Angelina Jolie

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Angelina Jolie (Images Via Getty Images)

Considered one of the most beautiful celebrities in the world, actress Angelina Jolie has been in the entertainment business for more than three decades now. Over the years, she has always been in the spotlight for her classic looks and her incredible acting performances. However, some drastic visible changes can be noticed in her look in recent times.

Joile's facial features look sharper than ever. The shape of her face looks slimmer and different than before. Some fans speculated that the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star had undergone the knife, whereas, others think that she has simply lost too much weight and now has a fat-free face. Jolie, who is currently 47 years of age now, has not commented on her new look.

17) Sarah Jessica Parker

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Sarah Jessica Parker (Images Via Getty Images)

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Sarah Jessica Parker is another celebrity who has been in the entertainment business since she was very young. She is best known for playing the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. Parker has always been applauded by the media for being her charismatic natural self.

However, the actress, who is currently 58 years old, looks a lot different than her younger self, which is quite natural. The actress has even proudly sported her natural grey hair at one point. She has truly embraced her natural aging self. Although there were many rumors about the actress going under different cosmetic surgeries, Parker has strictly denied all of them, except for her mole removal.

Sarah Jessica Parker admitted to getting her mole removed from her face through surgery. As per Amomama, in an interview, the celebrity said, while addressing it:

"I was like, 'My mole was my signature? Isn't my brain my signature?' [...] I didn't think a thing about it, and then apparently, it turned into mole-gate."

18) Jennifer Lopez

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Jennifer Lopez (Images Via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is another renowned celebrity in Hollywood who is considered one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. JLo has always been the talk of the town due to her stunning appearance and bond personality. However, in recent times, her changed look has been the topic of discussion among media houses and fans as the actress and singer looks quite far from the beginning stage of her career.

Her facial features look too sharp and it has sparked rumors about the actress going under the knife in recent times. However, the celebrity has not confirmed any of those rumors. She has always been vocal about her skin-acre routine and what she feels about beauty in general. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, JLo addressed the subject and said:

"I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda."

19) Julia Roberts

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Julia Roberts (Images Via Getty Images)

Actress Julia Roberts is another celebrity who has been considered one of the most beautiful people in the world with her deep eyes and breathtaking smile. The Notting Hill actress who is currently 55 years old, does not look the same as her younger self. Her facial features have changed over the years. She has a sharper jawline and the overall bone structure of her face looks shaper and different.

Many fans think that the Eat Pray Love actress has gone under plastic surgery. However, the actress has only admitted to receiving a bit of Botox to her face. She also revealed that she was not happy with the result from Botox. In an interview with Access Online, the high-profile celebrity said:

"I tried the Botox one time and was permanently surprised for a couple [of] months. It was not a cute look for me."

20) Renée Zellweger

Then (left) and Now (right) stills of Renée Zellweger (Images Via renee_zellweger/Instagram)

One of the most shocking celebrity transformations is that of Bridget Jones's Diary star Renée Zellweger. The 54-year-old Academy Awrd-winning actress' face looks completely different from before and it is almost unrecognizable. By the looks of her recent pictures, many fans have pointed out that she looks like a different person altogether.

As can be seen in her recent pictures, the actress' face has changed drastically. Many have speculated that the actress has undergone different cosmetic surgeries that left her face unrecognizable. However, Zellweger has always dodged the questions about getting plastic surgeries done to her face. However, in a recent interview with People, the celebrity addressed the matter and said:

"I'm glad folks think I look different....I'm living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I'm thrilled that perhaps it shows,...My friends say that I look peaceful. I am healthy. For a long time I wasn't doing such a good job with that. I took on a schedule that is not realistically sustainable and didn't allow for taking care of myself,...People don't know me [as] healthy for a while. Perhaps I look different. Who doesn't as they get older?! Ha. But I am different. I'm happy."

Some other female celebrities who look different now include Kim Kardashian, Ruby Rose, Kate and Ashley Olsen, Katie Price, Meg Ryan, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Bynes, and several others.

