"2023 will be in the history books as the year of breakups": Fans react as Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert split after 7 years

American singer Teyana Taylor announced her separation from her husband Iman Shumpert after seven years of marriage. On September 17, the 32-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a lengthy post announcing their split and shared a picture dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World.

Taylor began the post by highlighting that she and the former NBA player had been separated for a while and that "infidelity" was not the reason behind it.

"We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10 years together, 7 years married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT."

Teyana Taylor said that the duo had "peacefully separated" without "all the outside noise."

"The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all."

The White Men Can't Jump star's announcement follows online reports that the former basketball player was having an extramarital affair. Fans had also noted that Taylor and Shumpert, who were often in the spotlight due to their relationship, have not been to any events together or posted on one other's social media platforms in months.

The news left several people shocked as Taylor and Shupert have become the latest couple to announce their separation this year. A netizen commented:

X users react to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's separation news

After Teyana Taylor's post announcing her separation from Iman Shumpert went viral, X users were shaken and sad. Several users pointed out that the duo are the latest pair of celebrities to announce their split, with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner being the other couple to join the bandwagon.

Others called it the year of divorces and shared memes, while some said they have given up on love since Teyana and Iman have separated.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert first crossed paths in 2011 at a party. They got married in 2016. Together they share two daughters - Iman "Junie" Shumpert (7) and Rue Rose Shumpert (3).