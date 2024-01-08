2024 Golden Globes: 5 most daring outfits

The 2024 Golden Globes saw celebrities pull out their boldest and most daring looks on the red carpet. The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated the biggest achievements across film and television in 2023.

Aired on Sunday, January 7, 2024, the event saw a barrage of stars gracing the red carpet in their standout suits, voluminous gowns, and sheer dresses. Be it Selena Gomez or Dua Lipa, the celebrities did not fail to put their best fashion foot forward and on full display.

5 most daring outfits that turned heads at the 2024 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder slayed in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé ruby-red fit that ended in an asymmetrical skirt. Accentuated by black crystal embroidered flowers, Gomez chose statement diamond jewelry and metallic red Christian Louboutin heels to accessorize her look.

With blushed cheeks, her hair was styled up in a neat mid-parted bun. The musician was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy category for her stint in Only Murders in the Building.

Dua Lipa

The New Rules songstress arrived on the 2024 Golden Globes carpet in a voluminous velvet gown from the shelves of Schiaparelli creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The strapless black silhouette was loaded with diamond and gold embroidery work, forming a skeletal design along her lean curves.

Dua Lipa’s look was accessorized by Jimmy Choo heels and statement Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She was nominated in the Best Original Song category for her Barbie soundtrack Dance the Night. Lipa wrote the disco number in collaboration with Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Caroline Ailin.

Greta Lee

Greta Lee wore a stylish Loewe gown to the 2024 Golden Globes award ceremony. She chose a creamy shade with a solid bodice and flowing skirt. But what stole the limelight was its backless detailing that ended in a giant knot forming a loose bow detail.

With minimal accessories, Greta Lee opted for simple yet elegant makeup. The Past Lives star was up for a Golden Globes award in the Best Actress category.

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster, best known for her role as Mia Toretto in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, chose a two-piece set by Alberta Ferretti for the 2024 Golden Globes Award. With crinkle effect, her black low-waisted skirt flared in a subtle mermaid-style silhouette at the hem.

The piece was matched with a cropped tank top, featuring deep underarm cutout detailing. She chose a set of jewelry by Rahaminov Diamonds, which included a choker, earrings and a finger ring.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike chose an Elspeth Catton number at the 2024 Golden Globes. Her strapless black outfit was dominated by lace detailing. The tea-length dress was accentuated by a fishnet mock neck long sleeves and floral lace.

Pike opted for black open-toed platform footwear and finished her look with a diamond peacock feather ring and pear-drop earrings. What stole the limelight was her petite bow headcover. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her stint in the movie, Saltburn.

The 2024 Golden Globes ceremony was broadcast live on Sunday, January 7, exclusively on CBS. Viewers who don’t have a cable TV package that includes CBS can stream the event on Paramount+ with Showtime.