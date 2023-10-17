21 Savage extended Europe Tour 2023: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

American rapper 21 Savage has announced a new Europe tour, which will be an extension of the rapper's London homecoming tour. The upcoming tour is scheduled to be held from November 14, 2023, to November 30, 2023, in venues across mainland Europe and the UK.

The singer announced the extended tour, which will feature special guest performances by Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold, via a post on his official Instagram page on October 16, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on October 18, 2023, via Live Nation. Interested patrons must register at the official Live Nation website in order to gain access to the presale codes. General tickets will be available on October 20, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. Once announced, tickets and presales can be accessed from Live Nation or other major ticket vendors.

21 Savage Europe tour dates and venues

21 Savage first announced his London concert, scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023, on October 9, 2023, following the successful end of his four-year struggle to gain legal citizenship in the US.

The London concert announcement was met with overwhelming support and is already sold out, leading to the current announcement of the expansion of the singer's homecoming concert into a full Europe and UK tour.

Joining him on the tour will be up-and-coming rapper Baby Drill, who is best known for his Drill Season. Also present will be a longtime friend of the rapper 21 Lil Harold, who rose to prominence with his deluxe album Larry, which garnered more than 5 million streams on streaming sites after its release in 2022.

The full list of dates and venues for the 21 Savage Europe and UK 2023 tour is given below:

November 14, 2023 - Paris, France at Zenith Paris La Villette

November 16, 2023 - Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

November 17, 2023 - Zurich, Switzerland at The Hall

November 19, 2023 - Berlin, Germany at Max Schmeling Halle

November 21, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

November 23, 2023 - Manchester, UK at Depot Mayfield

November 24, 2023 - Birmingham, UK at The Forum

November 30, 2023 - London, UK at The O2

More about 21 Savage's music career

21 Savage released his debut studio album, Issa Album, on July 7, 2017, via Slaughter Gang and Epic Records. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and became a major breakthrough for the singer.

The rapper joined the music world after a lifetime of gang-related work led to him being shot six times during a failed drug deal in 2013. Speaking about his transition to music from crime during an exclusive interview with GQ magazine on June 27, 2018, the singer stated:

"There wasn’t nothing else to do, really I had to change. I was a wild n***a. And I knew one day karma was gonna come back around. So when I got shot, I was like, All right, this is my sign. I’m getting a second chance or some s**t."

The singer later elaborated on his musical content, stating:

“I rap about what I rap about, but my mind-set different. My music is my music, that’s what people want to hear, so I’m going to give ’em what they want to hear. I try and go there in my music, but mot********s don’t appreciate that s**t, so that’s why I just rap what they want to hear…At the end of the day, this how I eat."

21 Savage last released a solo album in 2018, with his I Am > I Was hitting stores on December 21, 2018. The platinum-certified album was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.