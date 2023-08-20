3 key details about Mary Lynne Carlson's murder case

On October 26, 1996, Mary Lynne Carlson, 53, was in her residence when two men entered her room and stabbed her approximately 10 times in the chest. She surprisingly survived this brutal encounter, but unfortunately succumbed to her wounds after a few months. An investigation into her death revealed that Mary was betrayed by her own son and daughter-in-law.

This plan was masterminded by her son, David Carlson, and his wife, Doris Carlson. Mary had a large inheritance, which his son and daughter-in-law drooled over. David was her only child, so after her passing, all her belongings were supposed to go to him. However, David and Doris couldn't wait for years to inherit all that money.

Three things to know about the tragic conspiracy against Mary Lynne Carlson by her own children

1) Mary Lynne Carlson suffered from scoliosis

Mary Lynne Carlson was mostly bound to a wheelchair or bedridden because she suffered from a spinal condition called scoliosis. Her son's wife, Doris, was a nursing assistant, so on paper, this was good news for Mary.

David and Doris were financially unstable and needed a place to live. They managed to convince Mary to move in with them. The elderly woman was okay with the couple living with her, but only under two conditions. Dave was supposed to find a job, and Doris was supposed to care for her.

However, after David and Doris moved in, Mary never received any care or attention from either of them. In fact, Doris spent all of her mother-in-law's money.

2) Mary Lynne Carlson moved into an assisted caregiving institution

After Doris spent all of Mary's earnings, she realized that she and David were broke. To make sure the money kept coming, Doris took in two lodgers, John McReaken and Scott Smith. At the time, John was 20 and Scott was 17. This move only made things worse as Mary grew frustrated with the condition of her house and the constant chaos among its residents.

She soon moved into an assisted caregiving institution, and things got better for her. However, this forced Doris and David to make a living on their own. With their constant source of money gone, they devised a sinister plan to solve all their money problem, once and for all.

3) The night of the stabbing incident

David could only get his mother's inheritance after her passing. So they made sure that happened as soon as possible. Doris proposed hiring hitmen and murdering Mary, to which David complied. Doris paid $20,000 to her lodgers, John and Scott, and even provided them with gloves and knives.

On October 26, 1996, she drove the young men to her mother-in-law's residence and instructed them to make it look like a robbery. John and Scott stealthily entered Mary's room and stabbed her 10 times. She succumbed to her injuries in a couple of months, and everyone involved in the murder was convicted.

John McReaken received a life sentence, while Scott Smith spent 10 years in prison for second-degree murder. David and his wife, Doris, also received life sentences for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree burglary.