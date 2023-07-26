3 underrated A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand collaborations explored as fans dismiss the Air Ship "Black White" sneakers: "least favorite Maniere collab"

Once again, A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand has come together to introduce a new version of Air Ship dressed in black and white. The design pays homage to the beginnings of Michael Jordan with Nike. The silhouette of the Air Ship is given a sleek and timeless makeover with a classy color scheme. The sneakers are expected to come in men's sizes on August 3rd and will be priced at $140.

A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have collaborated many times before and successfully launched Jordan sneakers like Air Jordan 5 and 12. Sneakerheads gracefully accepted all these releases, however, it seems like fans are not quite happy with this upcoming collab.

Fans are criticizing the upcoming A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship "Black White" sneakers

Like other Air Ships, this model keeps things subtle and maintains its basic all-white leather construction with the vintage touches that can be witnessed on 80s pairs. The upper has comparable panels to the AJ 1 with perforated suede on the toebox and black Nike Air branding on the tongue. Tonal stitching adds depth to the design.

The leather collar receives the final splash of black from the top and is decorated with more white Nike Air branding. Similar to the previous A Ma Maniere Air Ship, this pair has a tongue tag with the company name. A worn-out rubber midsole and a black outsole are placed on top of everything.

Even though the new design is quite classic and has a hint of retro style, sneakerheads are not happy about it. As per the comments on social media platforms, this collaboration may be the worst A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship "Black White" sneakers.

Fans are calling the sneakers ugly, trash, and many more criticizing words. Here are some of the slamming fan comments from an Instagram post by @sneakernews.

3 most underrated A Ma Maniere x Jordan Brand collaborations

1) A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 collaboration is a love letter to Black women and honors them as the blueprint. The sneaker comes in two colorways: Black and White/Burgundy.

The Black colorway features a sleek stitched nubuck upper base accented by burgundy forefoot overlays. The White/Burgundy colorway was released on March 2, 2023, and the Black colorway was released on February 24, 2023. The sneaker retails for $225.

2) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP “Black/Burgundy Crush”

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 SP “Black/Burgundy Crush” sneaker comes in a Black/Burgundy Crush colorway. The sneaker features a black suede upper with burgundy accents on the midsole, tongue, and heel. The sneaker also has a translucent outsole with a burgundy Jumpman logo. The sneaker pair will come on November 22nd for $225.

3) A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 “Diffused Blue”

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 “Diffused Blue” is a women's exclusive sneaker that is expected to release on November 22nd, 2023, for $225. The sneaker comes in a Photon Dust, Black, Diffused Blue, and Pale Ivory color scheme. The sneaker features a black midsole with a translucent outsole and a burgundy Jumpman logo. The upper is made of premium materials and features a mix of suede and leather.

A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand have always introduced something unique and innovative. It can be hoped that the new upcoming Air Ship "Black White" sneakers also will be a hit.