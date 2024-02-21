Lizzy McAlpine 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Lizzy McAlpine 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 21, 2024, to October 31, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK, Ireland, and continental Europe respectively. The tour, titled The Older Tour 2024, is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.

Lizzy McAlpine announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Berlin, London, and Dublin, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on February 20, 2024, stating:

"me & the band are going on tour! i know it’s been a while since i’ve gone on the road but i needed to figure out a way to do it that would be less taxing on my mental and physical health."

Presale for the Lizzy McAlpine tour will be available from February 21, 2024, at 10:00 am local time in each city. For the North American dates, interested patrons need to sign up to access the said presale. Europe dates for the same can be accessed with the code CAROUSELRIDE.

There will also be a Live Nation presale on select dates from February 22, 2024, at 10:00 am EST. The presale code is ENERGY for website users, while mobile app users may also try the code COVERT.

There will also be a number of venue presales available at the same time. The Radio City show presale can be accessed with the code SOCIAL, while other venue presales can be accessed via individual venue websites or socials.

Lizzy McAlpine 2024 tour dates and venues

Lizzy McAlipne upcoming North America and Europe tour is in support of her upcoming studio album, Older, which is set to be released on April 5, 2024, via RCA Records.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine on February 15, 2023, Lizzy McAlpine elaborated on her upcoming track, stating:

"I feel like Give Me a Minute was close to what I think that I actually sound like. And then in Five Seconds Flat, I was trying to go as far away from that as possible, just to differentiate myself and not get stuck in the genre. "

The singer continued:

"...This album won’t sound like the first album, but it’s definitely closer to what I think I actually sound like as an artist. It feels like the most authentic music I’ve ever written."

. The full list of dates and venues for the Lizzy McAlpine 2024 tour is given below:

April 21, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 24, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 11, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at WaMu Theater

May 13, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

May 16, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

June 12, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

June 14, 2024 – Manchester, Tennessee at Bonnaroo

June 19, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

June 21, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

August 3, 2024 – Saint Charles, Iowa at Hinterland

August 6, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre

August 7, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

October 13, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

October 15, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

October 17, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Eats Music Hall

October 19, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

October 21, 2024 – Paris, France at Zénith Paris – La Villette

October 24, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

October 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 28, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

October 31, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

As part of her tour, Lizzy McAlpine will play at the 2024 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee, where she joins a lineup featuring artists such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Larkin Poe, and Say She She.

