48 Hours on ID: Where are the alleged suspects in Tushar Atre's murder case now?

48 Hours on ID, the highly arresting true crime series is set to investigate the bone-chilling 2019 abduction and murder case of 50-year-old Tushar Atre in season 18 episode 25, titled, Who Shot the Tech Exec. The episode will air this Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of 48 Hours given by ID reads:

"Successful tech-executive-turned-cannabis-entrepreneur Tushar Atre was found stabbed and shot on his cannabis farm in the Santa Cruz mountains; Tracy Smith investigates his kidnapping and murder and follows the trail that led to four suspects."

A still of Tushar Atre and his girlfriend Rachael Emerlye (Image via CBS)

Four men, named Stephen Nicolas Lindsay, Kaleb Charters, Joshua Camps, and Kurtis Charters have been indicted for the horrifying kidnapping and murder of Santa Cruz's Tushar Atre.

Since the news of the episode titled, Who Shot the Tech Exec, was announced by 48 Hours on ID, followers of the show have been eager to learn all about the suspected murderers.

48 Hours season 18 episode 25: The four alleged suspects in the Tushar Atre murder case are in Santa Cruz County Jail

A still of Kaleb Charters and Stephen Nicolas Lindsay (Image Via CBS News)

There are a total of four main suspects in the kidnapping and murder of 50-year-old tech executive and businessman Tushar Atre. The four men are Stephen Nicolas Lindsay, Joshua Camps, Kaleb Charters and Kurtis Charters.

Currently, Stephen is 24 years old, Kaleb is 21 years of age, Kurtis is 23, and Joshua is 25 years old. Reportedly, Kaleb and Stephen were Tushar Atre's employees. They worked at his cannabis business agency located at Soquel San Jose Road in Santa Cruz for about two weeks.

During this brief time, the duo got into trouble when they reportedly lost Atre's car keys by mistake. The 50-year-old businessman went on to stop the two employees' paychecks as punishment for their mistake and also made them do push-ups.

A still of Tushar Atre (Image Via CBS News)

Later, on October 1, 2019, Atre was kidnapped from his extravagant beach house in Santa Cruz, only to be found dead on the same day at around 9 am. A surveillance camera caught three intruders kidnapping Atre and driving off with him in his girlfriend's BMD SUV.

As authorities investigated the case, they indicted Kaleb Charters, Stephen Nicolas Lindsay, Kurtis Charters, and Joshua Camps as the main suspects in the case.

A still from the surveillance footage that was recovered by the police (Image Via CBS News)

All four men are currently at the Santa Cruz County Jail on Water Street, detained as murder suspects. They appealed for bail, which was denied by a Santa Cruz judge.

They have seven counts of charges against them collectively, which include adduction, murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, carjacking, and abduction to commit other criminal activity. However, they did not plead guilty.

All four alleged suspects are now awaiting trial. If convicted, they will reportedly face a lifetime imprisonment sentence within a California State Correctional Facility, possibly even without parole. The upcoming episode of 48 Hours will shed more light on the case involving the murder of Tushar Atre.

Catch 48 Hours season 18 episode 25, which will air on Investigation Discovery, this Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET.

