5 Anthony Mackie projects outside of MCU to watch before Twisted Metal

Known worldwide for playing the role of Sam Wilson in MCU, Anthony Mackie has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. In fact, his latest project has created quite a buzz online. Titled Twisted Metal, the show is set to premiere on Peacock on July 27, 2023.

Based on a video game, the story focusses on a driver named John Doe (Mackie) who has to deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland crawling with deadly marauders who are hunting him down. As per the trailer, it seems that the show promises to offer the perfect balance of interesting characters, adrenaline-pumping action scenes, and witty dialogues.

Like Twisted Metal, Anthony Mackie has been part of many interesting projects throughout his career outside of the MCU that fans should certainly watch.

The Hurt Locker, All The Way, and three entertaining projects starring Anthony Mackie that aren't part of the MCU, but still worth watching

1) Brother to Brother (2004)

This movie earned Anthony Mackie the Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor. He plays the role of an art student named Perry, who is kicked out of his home for being gay. He connects with an eldery man called Bruce, who faced similar challenges like Perry when he was a young writer.

The biggest highlight of the movie is the performances by the leads. Both Anthony Mackie and Roger Robinson help keep the viewer engaged and invested. The award-winning film is very different from Mackie's Marvel offerings, but it is a moving film with a message that needs to be heard.

2) The Hurt Locker (2008)

The recipient of multiple awards, this movie stars Jeremy Renner in the lead. He plays the role of Sergeant First Class William James, who takes charge of a bomb disposal squad serving in Iraq. James appears to be reckless and doesn't communicate well, which leads to clashes with his subordinates.

Anthony Mackie plays Sergeant J. T. Sanborn, who finds it difficult to work with James, and they are always at each other's throats. Both Renner and Mackie have this irrefutable energy in the film that makes it hard for the viewer to look away. The movie is well-paced and promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

3) Notorious (2009)

Fans of hip-hop are well-acquainted with the music of The Notorious B.I.G., and this movie, starring Jamal Woolard in the lead, gives music lovers a peak into Biggie's life. From his influences and criminal history to his rise to stardom and eventual murder, the movie covers his entire journey.

Anthony Mackie plays the role of Tupac Shakur, an influential hip-hop artist who was involved in the East Coast–West Coast hip hop rivalry. This movie is a great watch for fans of hip-hop who may not know much about Biggie's life and history.

4) All the Way (2016)

This critically acclaimed film is set after the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Lyndon Baines Johnson, played by Bryan Cranston, takes charge as the President of America and fights to pass the Civil Rights Act. Anthony Mackie dons the role of Martin Luther King Jr., who wants Johnson to pass the Act without making any unnecessary amendments that would weaken the same.

The gripping narrative, combined with superb acting from the cast, makes this movie a must watch. Both Cranston and Melissa Leo (who played the role of Lady Bird Johnson) received nominations for their performances in the film.

5) Solos (2021)

Anthony Mackie has not only appeared in multiple movies, but has also been a part of many intriguing TV shows. One such show that perfectly demonstrates his acting abilities is Solos, which also featured other talented actors such as Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and others.

This anthology series features Anthony Mackie in the second episode. He plays the role of a businessman named Tom. He has a terminal illness, so he decides to purchase a robot duplicate that can replace him when he dies.

With Solos, each episode relies heavily on the lead actor. Episode 2 helped shine a light on Mackie's ability to bring forth a character's complex thoughts and emotions. Fans of the actor will definitely be able to enjoy the show and surely appreciate Mackie's memorable performance.

When movie lovers think of Anthony Mackie, they instantly think of Marvel, but the talented actor has been a part of many different successful projects over the course of his career. Fans will be hoping that the upcoming show, Twisted Metal, will help the audience see Mackie as a well-rounded actor.