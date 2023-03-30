5 best Air Jordan 3 colorways to buy under $300

Air Jordan 3 sneakers are a popular and iconic type of basketball shoe. First released in 1988, they were designed by Tinker Hatfield, who also designed Air Jordan 1 and 2.

AJ 3 features a mid-cut design with a visible air unit on the heels for cushioning and support. They also have a unique elephant print pattern on their toes and heels, which has become a signature element of the shoe's design. The original AJ 3 was released in four colorways, including the popular "Black/Cement" and "White/Cement" colorways.

Over the years, AJ 3 has been re-released in many different colorways and variations, including collaborations with other brands and designers. It remains a popular and highly sought-after sneaker among sneakerheads and basketball fans.

Pine Green, Georgetown, and three more Air Jordan 3 under $300

1) Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Desert Elephant’

AJ 3 Retro 'Desert Elephant' is a special edition that features a desert-inspired color scheme. It has a sandy tan upper, complemented by hits of metallic bronze on the eyelets and Jumpman logos. The shoe's standout feature is the elephant print pattern on the toe and heel, rendered in a tonal brown colorway that blends seamlessly with the rest of the design. The starting price for this pair is $167.

2) Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Fire Red’

AJ 3 Retro 'Fire Red' pays homage to the original AJ 3 colorway that was first released in 1988 and has since become an iconic classic. This colorway features a classic combination of white, black, and fire red, with a white leather upper, black elephant print overlays, and fire red accents on the eyelets, Jumpman logo, and midsole. The price of this pair starts from $177.

3) Air Jordan 3 Retro 'White Cement Reimagined'

In honor of the 35th anniversary, the sneaker model revived the original hue. The reimagined model is true to the original's specifications from 1988. The traditional white leather upper is accented with elephant print covers at the heel and toe, while the Jumpman logo and lacing loops are made in a contrasting Varsity Red.

A visible air unit provides lightweight cushioning, and the rear heel tab is branded with the Nike Air logo. The price of this shoe starts from $194.

4) Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Pine Green’

'Pine Green' is a unique and eye-catching colorway that puts a fresh spin on the classic AJ 3 silhouette. This colorway features a combination of pine green, black, white, and cement gray, with a green Jumpman logo and black elephant print overlays on the toes and heels.

The shoe also features a white midsole with cement gray accents and a pine green outsole. The price for this pair starts from $247.

5) Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Georgetown’

The AJ 3 Retro 'Georgetown' pays homage to the Georgetown Hoyas, the men's basketball team of Georgetown University, which has a longstanding relationship with the Jordan brand.

This colorway features a combination of navy blue, gray, and white, with a navy blue suede upper and elephant print overlays in a light gray colorway. The shoe also features white accents on the eyelets, Jumpman logos, midsole, and a translucent outsole. The price for this pair starts from $266.

Air Jordan 3 sneakers have become a legendary icon in the world of basketball shoes. The shoe's mid-cut design, visible air unit, and unique elephant print pattern have made it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike.

