5 Best-dressed Celebrities in 2023

2023 provided an array of the best-dressed looks of celebrities in every genre, whether on the red carpet or in street style. When Barbie left a remarkable impact on the fashion landscape, painting the world mostly in pink, several other celebrities poised it by striking the nude shades.

Margot Robbie, the living Barbie, was the buzzword of the fashion realm even when her movie was not at the theatres. Apart from her, the fashion industry revolved around the Jenner sisters who struck several glam-up looks in 2023.

Gwyneth Paltrow, another best-dressed celebrity of the year offered some polished court outfit ideas while Greta Lee showcased her unique sartorial preferences on the red carpet. Some of the best-dressed celebrities are listed below.

Some of the best-dressed celebrities who set trends in 2023

1) Margot Robbie

The 2023 fashion revolved around Margot Robbie's Barbie movie press tour where the actress infused an array of pink outfits, a pink revolution in the fashion landscape. Margot wore different shades of pink, whether it was the fur-embellished sleep dress or the pink corset top with a pair of jeans.

Among her outfits, the "Enchanted Evening" doll look from 1990 was one of the best, which was designed by Vivian Westwood. The dress was structured in satin pink with a train and furry neckline, complemented by a stacked pearl choker and opera gloves.

2) Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, a distinctive fashion influencer of contemporary times, shared a lurking outfit, solidifying her position on the list of the best-dressed celebrities of 2023. Among all her outfits, her Met Gala look was arguably the most prominent one. She wore a Jean Paul Gaultier piece that enhanced her glamorous outlook.

The vibrant red gown with a long train had a cornflower blue interior surface that she used as a cape, hanging over her shoulder. Along with an asymmetrical neckline, she wore matching shaded pumps and minimalistic jewelry.

3) Hailey Bieber

Rhode's owner, Hailey Bieber, is a remarkable fashion personality and also one of the best-dressed celebrities in 2023, undoubtedly. Her contribution to street fashion churned out a new genre of Vogue World where her minimalistic preferences stand as the newest addition.

Among all her street fashion and red carpet looks, the Baby2Baby Gala look in Saint Laurent's gown is quite distinctive, exuding her signature appeal. She wore a column black dress in a strapless structure with a little flare at the bottom.

Karla Welch, the stylist of this look, kept her overall appeal very subtle while the big cut-out at the back embarked boldness. With her short hair, she added a small pair of earrings and rounded off her look with lip gloss.

4) Kendall Jenner

Another best-dressed celebrity of 2023 is Kendall Jenner, one of the prominent fashion icons in contemporary times. She is the trendsetter of the fashion industry, inspiring fashion purists to drape something else. In 2023, she offered an array of fashion outfit inspo, leaving her fans awestruck.

Among all the outfits, Kendall's trench coat dress at Milan Fashion Week was more enticing, effortlessly accentuating the no-pants trend. She attended the debut show of Saboto De Sarno, the brand-new creative director of Gucci, accessorizing a pair of red kitten heels and a Jackie bag.

5) Jennifer Lawrence

The No Hard Feelings actress, Jennifer Lawrence, was one of the most note-worthy best-dressed celebrities of 2023, offering an assortment of street-style fashion. In 2023, the celebrity preferred comfortable ensembles on the street, mostly wide-legged pants paired with comfy Adidas Samba.

The layering jackets or trench coats were the most common sartorial nod of the celebrity. In early 2023, Jennifer was seen wearing a pair of denim baggy pants, paired with a black turtle neck sweater. She tucked in the sweater at the front to showcase the leather belt while layering the trench coat to complete the look. A pair of round shield glasses and Adidas Samba added a street-style aesthetic to her overall appeal.

Margot Robbie's Barbiecore style was the hot talk of the fashion industry, probably the one that stood out the most among the best-dressed celebrities in 2023. Sydney Sweeny, however, did not disappoint fashion enthusiasts with her amazing sartorial exhibition, offering an assortment of glamorous looks. At the wrap-up, it can be said that the year witnessed several celebrities with polished dress-ups—Beyonce, Rihana, and Zendaya contributed further.