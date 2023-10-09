5 best-dressed celebrities at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 

The Billboard Latin Music Awards, which was held on October 5, was a gathering point of Latin America's finest and most talented singers. While the music stars captivated the audience with their musical performances and award speeches, their dazzling and fashionable outfits also left quite the impression.

This year's edition marked the 30th anniversary of the widely acclaimed Billboard Latin Awards ceremony, and the stars brought their fashion A-game accordingly. Celebrities like Bad Bunny, Paris Hilton, and Elena Rose looked sublime on the red carpet of the star-studded event.

It is a well-known fact that award ceremonies are platforms to show off creative designs. In this regard, the Billboard Latin Music Awards didn't disappoint in the least. Superstars, influencers, and socialites converged at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL, in outfits ranging from jewel-encrusted gowns and see through mesh dresses to cutout gowns to mermaid core ensembles.

The Billboard Latin Awards Ceremony was a meeting point for fashion at its finest.

5 celebrities who went all out with their outfits for the Billboard Latin Music Awards

1. Paris Hilton

Hilton is an iconic fashion influencer, and for good reason. For the evening, she looked ethereal in a mint-green rectangular cutout gown from Area that bared her chest and sides.

The dress also featured a halter-style neckline and rhinestone detailing. She complemented her outfit with silver accessories, which included a shiny jeweled clutch purse from Jimmy Choo, pointy-toed heels with delicate studs, and chunky jewel-studded bracelets on both wrists.

Her smoky-eyed makeup and nude lips were the perfect touch-up to the glamorous outfit.

2. Bella Dose

Bella Dose at the Billboard Latin Music Awards (Image via Instagram/@Bella Dose)

The members of the Latina girl band channeled their mermaid core energy in their early OT-inspired UmaLu Vintage outfits. Their chest pieces were reminiscent of mermaid scales, and their frilly skirts were soft and feminine.

Members of the girl group showcased their individual styles by flaunting varying colors like grey, blue, orange, and pink, with footwear ranging from strappy sandals and knee-high heels to fur-lined slippers.

The Suelta crooners kept their makeup bold and flirty to achieve that overall feminine look.

3. Nadia Ferreira

The 24-year-old looked majestic on the Billboard Latin Award show's carpet in a green floor-length strapless gown. The jewel encrustments on the Tony Ward gown and silver accessories from Bulgari added to the regal energy she exuded. Her bold-eye makeup and wavy hairstyle accentuated her outfit perfectly.

Ferreira color-coordinated with her husband, Marc Anthony, who also attended the event in a green tailored suit. The couple made their first appearance after welcoming their child three months ago.

4. Elena Rose

Andrea Elena Mangiamarchi, popularly known as Elena Rose, was a beauty to behold at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Venezuelan singer took a page from the mermaid core aesthetic as she stunned in a green floor-length dress reminiscent of cowry shells at the beach.

She kept her accessories simple and minimal, opting to wear small hoop earrings and an array of rings on her fingers from the Tresor Collection. Her makeup was natural and dewy, the touch-up to her eye-catching dress.

5. Sofia Reyes

The mermaid core trend really went strong at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Sofia Reyes showed up with her own version of the aesthetic. The 28-year-old Mexican singer was resplendent in a Rahul Mishra floor-length fishtail gown.

The bird-shaped chest piece and jewel-encrusted floral designs flowing from the hem to the middle of the dress made it a statement piece. The cutout gown bared her midriff and showed off her toned body.

She opted for bold makeup with her hair swept in an elegant updo, leaving soft tendrils on the sides. The music star accessorized with Faberge jewelry.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards was one for the books as fans and fashionistas alike will never forget the colorful affair.